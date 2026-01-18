Edit Profile
    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is LIVE: Up to 80% off on fitness bikes, walking pads, and more for your daily fitness

    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings incredible deals on fitness bikes, walking pads, and more. So, upgrade your fitness routine with massive discounts. 

    Published on: Jan 18, 2026 8:01 AM IST
    By Shivangi Jamwal
    ProductRatingPrice

    Reach AB-110 BST Air Bike Exercise Cycle with Moving or Stationary Handle | with Back Support Seat & Twister | Adjustable Knob Resistance | Exercise Gym Cycle for Home Workout & FitnessView Details...

    ₹6,499

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    PowerMax Fitness BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike/Exercise Bike for Home |Gym Cycle for Workout With Adjustable Cushioned Seat | Non-Slip Pedals | Moving Handles Black Gym Bike, Max user weight 120 KGView Details...

    ₹6,499

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 7Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home Workouts|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (LLSBB50, Black)View Details...

    ₹7,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    SPARNOD FITNESS SSB-08 Spin Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym with 8kg Flywheel, LED Display, Adjustable Resistance, Silent Belt Drive, 4-way Adjustable Cushioned Seat and 2-way Handlebar (SSB-08 (8kg Flywheel))View Details...

    ₹7,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Sparnod Fitness STH-3002 Home Use Walking Pad & Treadmill | Compact, Ultra-Slim, Ready to Use | Shock Absorption | LED Display | 2% Manual Incline | 100 Kg CapacityView Details...

    ₹8,499

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...

    The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is live, bringing heavy discounts and limited-period offers on fitness essentials. As more people prioritise health and at-home workouts, setting up a simple, adequate fitness space has become a practical goal. This sale makes that easier without putting pressure on your budget.

    Up to 80% off on fitness bikes, walking pads and more (AI generated)
    Up to 80% off on fitness bikes, walking pads and more (AI generated)

    Get up to 80% off on popular home fitness equipment, including fitness bikes, walking pads, and compact workout tools designed for daily use. With deals already active and stock moving fast, it's time to upgrade your routine. Take advantage of the savings and make staying active at home simpler and more consistent this year.

    Fitness bikes, walking pads and more: Up to 80% off at the Amazon sale

    Exercise bikes:

    An exercise bike is a stationary cycling machine used for indoor workouts. It offers low-impact cardio, helps burn calories, builds leg strength, improves endurance, and supports regular fitness routines without stressing joints.

    Walking pads:

    A walking pad is a slim, foldable treadmill made for indoor walking or light jogging. It helps add daily movement at home, even in a limited space.

    Dumbbells & adjustable weight sets

    Dumbbells and adjustable weight sets strengthen muscles, enhance endurance, and support versatile, effective home strength training.

    Benches and pull-up bars

    Benches and pull-up bars enhance home workouts by supporting upper-body strength, core stability, muscle endurance, and more effective strength-training routines.

    Treadmills:

    These are indoor running machines that improve cardiovascular health, burn calories, and support consistent daily workouts.

    Yoga Mats & Accessories

    These provide comfort, support, and stability, enhancing flexibility, balance, and effective home workouts.

    Kettlebells:

    Training with a kettlebell often involves controlled movement and shifting weight. BMC Journal reported that these kinds of movements can help improve balance and functional strength over time.

    FAQ’s: Fitness equipments
    The sale features fitness bikes, walking pads, treadmills, benches, pull-up bars, and other home workout equipment.
    Yes, most walking pads are compact, foldable, and designed for easy storage in limited spaces.
    Absolutely. Many discounted fitness bikes and basic equipment are suitable for beginners and daily fitness routines.
    Yes, select fitness equipment also qualifies for bank offers, instant discounts, and no-cost EMI options.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

