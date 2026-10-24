Amrita Arora shares family's secret hair oil recipe with onion, hibiscus, fenugreek seeds; says she and Malaika Arora have used it since childhood

Former VJ and actor Amrita Arora recently revealed the homemade hair oil her family has sworn by since childhood, a haircare 'hack' she said she and her sister Malaika Arora still use to this day. While we love a good DIY, dermatologists say you might want to pause before trying any hair and beauty hacks. Also read | Dimple Kapadia’s secrets to the most gorgeous hair are ‘excellent’ natural haircare ingredients like onion juice

The family oil that Amrita swears by

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking about the signature blend, Amrita Arora detailed exactly what goes into it in an October 19 interview with Pinkvilla: "There's a very good hair hack that is like a big thing in our family. It's like an oil my mum still makes and still gives it to us. Organic cold-pressed coconut oil, then castor oil, black seed oil, fenugreek seeds, one full onion and hibiscus flower. It's excellent for delaying hair greying. It's excellent for hair growth, it's excellent for hair loss, and that's something Malaika and I have used from childhood to now. Try it. It's amazing."

Great ingredients, but not one-size-fits-all

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to Amrita, the oil is excellent for delaying greying, boosting growth, and controlling hair loss. But what do dermatologists actually say about these ingredients? Natural oils like coconut, castor, and fenugreek have long been staples in Indian hair care, and experts say some of the science checks out.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In a February 2026 interview with HealthShots, Dr Nirupama Parwanda, a dermatologist, explained: “Coconut oil effectively moisturises dry, frizzy, or curly hair by penetrating the strands and preventing protein loss… castor oil is thick in consistency, it helps strengthen the hair shaft and may support scalp health when used in moderation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a February 2026 interview with HealthShots, Dr Nirupama Parwanda, a dermatologist, explained: “Coconut oil effectively moisturises dry, frizzy, or curly hair by penetrating the strands and preventing protein loss… castor oil is thick in consistency, it helps strengthen the hair shaft and may support scalp health when used in moderation.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But what about onion?

While Amrita's recipe calls for a whole onion, dermatologists warn that onion juice hacks can backfire. In a 2023 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, had said: "It is believed that using onion juice can regrow hair on the scalp in merely two weeks. But it is better to consult the dermatologist first and then use it."

She added, "Not everyone may benefit from this hack. It can do more harm than good. It may react differently for some than for others. Do not pay attention to any rumours or posts on social media which claim to regrow hair or help to quick fix other hair woes. But, onion can also cause burning and itching of the scalp inducing scalp irritation and hair loss. It may be a better idea to avoid using onion on the scalp."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A family recipe passed down through generations sounds great. But if you have a sensitive scalp, hair fall, or pattern hair loss, check with your dermatologist before you DIY.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.