Your mood may feel circumstantial; it is a consequence of what is happening around you. You may feel irritated because of your siblings, forgetful because of too much work, or fatigued, but chalk it up to a hectic schedule. But these symptoms may sometimes point to an underlying health issue, such as anaemia.ALSO READ: Managing blood sugar in the morning: Doctor shares what to eat, drink and do after breakfast

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Women, in particular, are vulnerable to anaemia. Dr Rashmi Ardey, director programme (health) at Smile Foundation, weighed in on how the condition can influence concentration and mood, and why timely diagnosis and treatment matter.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Describing the extent of anaemia among women, she presented a picture: “In India, anaemia is a major public health concern. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5, 2019–21), 57% of women aged 15–49 years and 59.1% of adolescent girls aged 15–19 years were anaemic, highlighting the importance of early detection and appropriate treatment.”

It is alarming, as the figures suggest that more than half of women in the surveyed age group, including adolescent girls, were anaemic.

Why does anaemia happen?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Let's understand why anaemia happens. Haemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body, plays a key role. Dr Ardey explained, "Anaemia occurs when haemoglobin levels in the blood fall below normal, reducing its capacity to carry oxygen to the body's organs and tissues.” What are the common symptoms of anaemia? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Let's understand why anaemia happens. Haemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body, plays a key role. Dr Ardey explained, "Anaemia occurs when haemoglobin levels in the blood fall below normal, reducing its capacity to carry oxygen to the body's organs and tissues.” What are the common symptoms of anaemia? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Read more to find out a simple home remedy for migraine relief!

As per the expert, the symptoms are:

Weakness

Shortness of breath

Dizziness

Headaches

Pale skin

Cold hands and feet

Rapid or irregular heartbeat

How can anaemia affect you?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anaemia shows up in different ways. The expert revealed that in children and adolescents, these effects may interfere with classroom participation and learning, potentially contributing to poorer academic performance. In adults, fatigue, irritability, and difficulty concentrating may make work overstimulating and relationships harder to navigate.

What causes anaemia?

Anaemia can have several causes, ranging from nutritional deficiencies to infections and underlying health conditions. The doctor added, "Anaemia has several possible causes, including nutritional deficiencies of iron, vitamin B12 or folate; blood loss due to heavy menstrual bleeding, ulcers or internal bleeding; infections and parasitic infestations, such as hookworm; and underlying conditions such as kidney disease, chronic illnesses and inherited blood disorders, including thalassaemia. Identifying the underlying cause is essential because not all anaemia is due to iron deficiency.”

Which tests help diagnose anaemia?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Symptoms alone cannot confirm anaemia or reveal its cause. Dr Ardey shared that a complete blood count (CBC) is the primary test used to assess haemoglobin and other blood parameters. Depending on the results, further tests, including serum ferritin and other iron studies, vitamin B12 and folate levels, may be recommended.

What to eat to prevent nutritional anaemia?

The expert recommended these to prevent nutritional anaemia:

Include iron-rich foods: Lentils, beans, green leafy vegetables, nuts, meat and fortified cereals can help increase your iron intake. Get enough vitamin B12: Include animal-source foods or products fortified with vitamin B12. Add folate-rich foods: Leafy vegetables and legumes are sources of folate. Pair plant-based iron with vitamin C: Foods such as amla, guava and lemon help improve iron absorption. Avoid tea and coffee with meals: These beverages can reduce iron absorption when consumed alongside food.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Iron, folic acid or vitamin B12 supplements may be prescribed when indicated and should be taken under medical guidance,” she concluded. This means supplementation should depend on deficiency identified, rather than treating anaemia with iron.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.