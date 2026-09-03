Anushka Ranjan recalls painful IVF journey with Aditya Seal before welcoming twins: ‘Meri body mein kuch kami hai’

Actor Anushka Ranjan has opened up about her IVF journey and the emotional and physical challenges she experienced while trying to conceive with husband Aditya Seal.

Speaking on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s show Double Date, in a September 1 episode recorded before she welcomed twins, Anushka spoke about the medications, injections and emotional strain she experienced during the process. (Also read: Can weight loss affect IVF success? Doctor explains how body weight may influence fertility treatment outcomes )

Anushka Ranjan on trying to conceive naturally

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Anushka revealed that she and Aditya initially tried to conceive naturally. When they were unable to do so, doctors advised them to continue trying for six months to a year before considering assisted reproductive options.

The couple was subsequently advised to explore intrauterine insemination (IUI), a fertility treatment that is generally less invasive than IVF. However, Anushka said the treatment still involved several medications and injections that affected how she felt physically and emotionally.

“Initially, we were trying naturally. We reached a point where we thought we were ready. Doctors advised us to try to conceive for six months or one year,” she said. “Then there is a process which is called IUI, which is the milder version of IVF. It also requires a lot of medication, but injections kam lene padte the (there were fewer injections to take), 3 or 4 injections, but dawaiyan bahut leni padti thi (I had to take a lot of medicines). So, wo dawaiyan were also making me feel lost (those medicines were also making me feel lost).”

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‘I started feeling ashamed'

{{^usCountry}} Anushka said they eventually decided to opt for IVF because they were told the chances of conception were higher compared with IUI. However, the process also brought feelings of self-doubt and vulnerability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anushka said they eventually decided to opt for IVF because they were told the chances of conception were higher compared with IUI. However, the process also brought feelings of self-doubt and vulnerability. {{/usCountry}}

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Opening up about the emotional impact, she said she began questioning her own body and felt guilty about past lifestyle choices. “You start feeling that meri body mein kuch kami hai (there is something lacking in my body), kuch toh galat hai (something is wrong). As a girl, I should not have drank or eaten meat. Phir sharam bhi aane lagi (I also started feeling ashamed) ki kaise kisi ko bolein ki we are trying to have a kid (how do you tell someone that you are trying to have a child). It’s easy to say ‘trying’, but it is such a tough feeling for some women. You feel like you’re getting judged,” Anushka said.

Aditya recalls watching Anushka go through the process

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Aditya Seal also spoke about Anushka’s experience during the fertility treatment. He recalled seeing the physical pain and emotional strain she was going through and said that, at one point, he decided they would not undergo IVF again if the attempt was unsuccessful. His decision, he explained, came from not wanting Anushka to go through the same difficult process again.

The couple also revealed that adoption was something they had considered. They felt that if they were unable to have a child biologically, they would still want to provide a child with a loving and fulfilling family.

The couple’s conversation on Double Date offered a candid look at the uncertainty and emotional vulnerability that can accompany the journey to parenthood. By speaking openly about their experience, Anushka and Aditya also highlighted that there can be different paths to building a family.

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For many couples undergoing fertility treatment, the journey can involve not only medical procedures but also emotional challenges, making support and understanding an important part of the process.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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