Are vaccines necessary if you breastfeed? Here’s what breastfeeding mothers need to know

Breastfeeding is often touted as one of the best ways to nourish your newborn, but it goes beyond just providing essential nutrients. Breast milk plays a vital role in jumpstarting and developing your baby's immune system, protecting against various infections and diseases. What breastfeeding mothers need to know about vaccines. (Pixabay)

The immunological components of breast milk

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rajiya Galeel Bhasha, lactation consultant at Cloudnine Group of hospitals in Bengaluru, revealed that breast milk is a complex, dynamic fluid packed with immunological components crucial for an infant's health. These components include:

Antibodies: One of the most significant elements of breast milk is antibodies, particularly Immunoglobulin A (IgA).

White Blood Cells: Breast milk contains white blood cells, including macrophages and lymphocytes, which play a critical role in fighting infections. These cells help destroy harmful bacteria and viruses, supporting the baby's developing immune system.

Breast milk contains white blood cells, including macrophages and lymphocytes, which play a critical role in fighting infections. These cells help destroy harmful bacteria and viruses, supporting the baby's developing immune system. Bioactive Factors: Breast milk is rich in bioactive factors such as lactoferrin, lysozyme, and oligosaccharides. Lactoferrin binds iron, inhibiting bacterial growth, while lysozyme helps break down bacterial cell walls. Oligosaccharides promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, aiding in establishing a healthy microbiome.

When breastfeeding mothers do not eat a moderate and healthy diet, there can also be increased risks of various health problems in the offspring.(Shutterstock)

Benefits of breastfeeding for a baby's immunity

Breastfeeding offers a myriad of benefits that extend beyond basic nutrition. According to Rajiya Galeel Bhasha, the following are some key ways breastfeeding helps enhance a baby's immunity -

Protection Against Infections: The immunological components in breast milk provide immediate protection against a range of infections. Studies have shown that breastfed infants have lower rates of respiratory infections, ear infections, and gastrointestinal diseases compared to formula-fed infants. Reduced Risk of Chronic Illnesses: Breastfeeding has been linked to a reduced risk of developing chronic illnesses such as allergies, asthma, and autoimmune diseases. The protective effect is thought to stem from the anti-inflammatory properties of breast milk and its role in establishing a healthy immune response. Enhanced Immune System Development: Breast milk helps train and develop the baby's immune system. The exposure to various antigens through breast milk helps the baby's immune system learn to recognize and respond appropriately to different pathogens, reducing the likelihood of overreacting to harmless substances (which can lead to allergies) or failing to respond to harmful ones.

Breastfeeding and vaccinations: A crucial partnership

While breastfeeding provides significant immunological benefits, it is not a vaccination substitute. Vaccines are designed to provide targeted immunity against specific diseases, which breast milk alone cannot offer. Here’s why both are important:

Targeted Disease Prevention: Vaccinations protect against specific, potentially life-threatening diseases such as measles, polio, and whooping cough.

Vaccinations protect against specific, potentially life-threatening diseases such as measles, polio, and whooping cough. These vaccines stimulate the baby's immune system to produce a strong, specific immune response, ensuring long-term protection. Comprehensive Immune Protection: Breastfeeding and vaccinations work together to provide comprehensive immune protection. Breast milk offers broad-spectrum immunity and strengthens the baby's overall immune system, while vaccines ensure targeted protection against specific pathogens. This combination helps ensure that the baby is well-protected from a wide range of illnesses.

Dr Ameya Kanakiya said, “Typically, it is advised that one shouldn’t eat sprouts, pulses, curd, brinjal, potato etc, as the baby might be intolerant to certain proteins in some food items."(Photo by Bia Octavia on Unsplash)

Additional tips for new moms:

Seek support: Breastfeeding can be a learning curve for both mom and baby. Don't hesitate to seek help from lactation consultants or breastfeeding support groups if needed.

Breastfeeding can be a learning curve for both mom and baby. Don't hesitate to seek help from lactation consultants or breastfeeding support groups if needed. Stay informed: Many reliable resources are available to answer your questions about breastfeeding and its benefits.

Many reliable resources are available to answer your questions about breastfeeding and its benefits. Trust your instincts: You and your baby are a team. Pay attention to your baby's cues and adjust your feeding routine accordingly.

Rajiya Galeel said, “By understanding the remarkable link between breastfeeding and immunology, you can feel empowered to make informed decisions about your baby's health. Breastfeeding is a beautiful journey that provides lasting benefits for you and your child. Breastfeeding is a remarkable way to support your baby's health, providing essential nutrients and powerful immunological benefits that protect against infections and diseases.”

The expert concluded, “However, it is crucial to remember that breastfeeding does not replace the need for vaccinations. Together, breastfeeding and vaccinations offer the best protection, ensuring that your baby grows up healthy and well-protected. By understanding the importance of both breastfeeding and vaccinations, postnatal mothers can make informed decisions that promote the well-being of their babies, giving them the best possible start in life.”

