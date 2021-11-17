Are you peeling your ginger the right way?

As winter is approaching fast, the nip in the air might be making many of us crave for a nice cup of ginger tea. Ginger not only lends your tea a distinct flavour and fragrance but is also packed with many benefits.

Ginger is full of medicinal properties. It has anti-inflammatory and anti-bloating compounds that keep digestion issues at bay and provide immunity. Recent studies have also suggested that ginger may help relieve period cramps. It also helps in relieving swelling and inflammation in arthritis patients.

Ginger may also help us lose weight as it is known to suppress appetite and keep us full for longer.

Many of us remove the peel of ginger before adding it to the tea, but a Harvard University expert advises us not to do so if we want additional health benefits from this wonder herb.

"Are you peeling your ginger all wrong??? OK kidding it’s not THAT serious but ginger is a beautiful gift from nature and most of us peel it wrong. Also, we shouldn’t be peeling it anyway!!!!! Ginger peel is edible. It contains 2X the beneficial polyphenols as the flesh and importantly, unique and distinct compounds," says Kanchan Koya, Ph.D. in Biomedicine from Harvard University, Health Coaching Certification holder from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition.

While the ginger in tea could very well be added along with the peel, some people may not like the taste of ginger peel in their curries. Koya in this case suggests peeling ginger with a spoon rather than knife.

"Now I know some recipes like many of our beloved Indian dishes would taste odd with the fibrous peel. In that case, use a spoon to peel your ginger so you don’t peel off the flesh (very common with knife peeling). And if you can, enjoy the ginger peel benefits in things like teas and broths," she says.

Have loads of ginger tea this winter, but remember to not remove its peel for additional benefits.

