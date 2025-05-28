Arizona woman says she copied these 6 'skinny girl behaviours' to lose 10 pounds in 2 months: 'Only eat when hungry'

Christina Nicole, a 26-year-old content creator from Arizona in the US, shared a video on Instagram on March 24 in which she spoke about how she lost 10 pounds (4.5 kg). She titled her post: 'Skinny girl behaviours that helped me lose 10 pounds'. Also read | Model shows no rice and roti diet for toned body Christina Nicole said in the video that 'skinny girls' are always able to have a few bites of a sweet treat and then walk away like it never happened. They don't feel compelled to eat the whole thing, she added. (Instagram/ Christina Nicole and Freepik)

Healthy habits of thin people

In the clip, Christina said: “I have lost 10 pounds in two months. So here are the skinny girl behaviours that I have been practising to get there.” Someone commented on her post, “I find this trend of ‘skinny’ being the goal disturbing.”

The pursuit of being ‘skinny’ can indeed be problematic if it stems from unhealthy or unrealistic expectations. Therefore, it's essential to prioritise overall health, wellness, and self-acceptance over a specific body shape or size. That being said, the tips Christina shared in her post could help you focus on healthy habits and lead a more balanced and fulfilling life.

She highlighted how eating mindfully and listening to your body's hunger cues can be a great approach to developing a healthier relationship with food and tone your body. Christina said 'skinny girls' usually stop eating when satisfied, rather than stuffed. She went on to list six such things she had noticed about 'skinny girls' that have worked for her during her own weight loss journey.

6 things ‘skinny girls’ do to stay in shape

1. Christina said, “They don't skip their workout classes just because they don't feel like going. They go because they know it will make them feel better and get skinnier.”

2. She added, “They don't eat just because everyone else is eating. They only eat when they are hungry. So those office doughnuts – they don't want them and they are not going to eat them just because everyone is having. They also have so much discipline that they don't feel peer pressured into eating if they don't want to. The discipline applies to alcohol as well.”

3. Christina said, “They stop eating when they are full. They don't let food control every aspect of their lives. They like and appreciate food, but they are not really fazed by it.”

4. Christina also said, “This always used to impress me: they are always able to have a few bites of a sweet treat and then walk away like it never happened. They don't feel compelled to eat the whole thing.”

5. “They always walk and move their body – whether that is cleaning or walking around the house... they are always walking,” Christina said.

6. She concluded, “Lastly, there is something else that I noticed – they are obsessed with drinking green tea. They always have a little drink that they are sipping on. They don't always finish them.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.