Avoid undercooked chicken: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar amid GBS scare

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has urged people to avoid consuming undercooked chicken as a precautionary measure amid the outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a nerve disorder. Speaking to reporters on Saturday in Pune, which has reported the most cases in the state, Pawar addressed concerns linking the outbreak to poultry consumption, saying there was no need for culling chickens. Ajit Pawar also reacted to speculation that outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Pune was caused by consumption of uncooked chicken. (Representative picture: Freepik)

‘No need to cull poultry’

“Recently, a GBS outbreak was reported in the Khadakwasla dam area (in Pune). While some linked it to water contamination, others speculated it was caused by chicken consumption. After a detailed review, it has been concluded that there is no need to cull poultry,” Pawar said. He advised people to ensure their food, especially chicken, is well-cooked to prevent health complications.

'Doctors recommend food be thoroughly cooked'

GBS can be triggered by infections, and contaminated water and food, particularly those containing Campylobacter jejuni bacteria. “Doctors also recommend that food be thoroughly cooked. The GBS situation is under control, and there is no need for culling poultry,” Pawar said.

More about GBS

Meanwhile, one new case was reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of suspected and confirmed GBS infections in the state to 208, according to health officials. GBS is a rare condition in which a person’s immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the limbs, and problems swallowing or breathing. The exact cause of GBS is unknown, but it often occurs after a bacterial or viral infection, such as food poisoning, respiratory infections and gastrointestinal infections.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.