Pune GBS: One death, six fresh suspected cases reported

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started tracking the health of patients who have recovered from Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), the city reported another suspected GBS-related death on Wednesday. The deceased, a 59-year-old man resident of Khadakwasla, reportedly died while undergoing treatment at Kashibai Navale Medical College. The cause of death is said to be Hypotensive Shock, Pulmonary embolism and GBS. With that, the total number of GBS deaths in the state has surged to eight. Of those, four deaths have been confirmed as GBS deaths, Dr Babita Kamlapurkar, joint director of health services said. The civic body started reviewing the health of GBS patients, who have recovered fully. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per reports, the deceased on 10 February developed symptoms like weakness and loss of strength in all four limbs and was admitted to the hospital on the same day. He was unable to hold a glass of water or even button his shirt. The NCV test revealed Acute Motor Axonal Neuropathy. He died in the early morning of 11 February, said the state health officials.

Meanwhile, the civic body started reviewing the health of GBS patients, who have recovered fully. This initiative aims to monitor their recovery process, identify any complications, and understand long-term health trends post-discharge, civic health officials said.

With Six more fresh suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases reported on Wednesday, the total number of cases crossed the 200-mark, taking the case tally in Maharashtra to 203 cases. Out of these 203 suspected GBS cases, as many as 176 patients have been confirmed as GBS cases, Dr Kamlapurkar said.

PMC officials stated the monitoring has been started from Tuesday. Regular follow-ups will help assess the recovery period and detect any unexpected health issues among recovered patients. This step is expected to improve patient care and provide valuable insights for any future medical interventions if required. However, the decision is taken Suo moto, PMC officials said.

As per officials out of these 203 GBS cases reported since the outbreak, as many as 109 have been successfully treated and discharged from various hospitals. Currently, 86 suspected patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, out of them, 52 patients are in ICU and 20 are on ventilator support, Dr Kamlapurkar added.

Moreover, out of these 203 GBS cases—41 patients are from the PMC limits, 94 are from newly added villages in the PMC area, 29 are from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 31 are from Pune Rural, and eight are from other districts, said the state health officials.