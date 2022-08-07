Ayurveda expert on signs of health trouble in women post 30

At 30, you have usually grown out of your insecurities and perhaps at a better place as far as your relationships and work is concerned. You may have achieved a part of what you have aimed at in life and perhaps more content than before, but this is also the time when your faulty lifestyle choices start to manifest as health problems and you require regular health check-ups in order to maintain optimal health. (Also read: Ayurveda expert on easy tips to improve eye health)

As you are entrusted with more and more responsibilities with time and get lesser time for recreation and rejuvenation, your health may take a backseat. Women may face a unique set of health issues as they touch 30 from hormonal trouble to nutritional deficiencies.

Ayurveda expert Dr Nitika Kohli on common signs of health trouble in women after the age of 30.

Weight that refuses to go away: The extra weight around your belly especially could indicate visceral fat and must be get rid of to avoid chronic health issues later in your life. This could also mean your metabolism is not same as before. Hormonal imbalance could also lead to weight gain. Making healthy lifestyle changes could help.

Persistent hair loss due to lack of important nutrients: This is a sign that you should upgrade your diet to suit the requirements of your body. Check for nutritional deficiencies of protein, fatty acids and zinc. Also avoid going on a fad diet.

Trouble in getting pregnant: After 30, one may also face troubles in conceiving as the fertility goes down and the risk of complications goes up. Women who are above 35 also have a risk of complications due to diabetes and high blood pressure.

Changes in menstrual cycle: Women in their 30s could develop conditions like endometriosis or uterine fibroids which could lead to changes in their menstrual cycle.

Respiratory issues: After 35 years of age, our lung function can decline naturally and this could create problem in some people. It is important to take care of your lung and do breathing exercises as you age.

