Ayurveda expert on why you should avoid drinking milk after eating chicken

It is not uncommon for people to have milk products, often in the form of desserts, right after or along with their meals. While it may enrich your eating experience, Ayurveda doesn't support the practice of combining milk products with salty meals, especially if it is non-vegetarian food. In Ayurveda, certain food combinations are prohibited and considered Viruddha Ahaar. Having them together can lead to several health issues from digestive trouble to skin issues. Salt and milk is a bad combo as per the ancient medicinal practice and so is non vegetarian food and milk. If you are suffering from skin issues, it's probably time to reconsider what you are consuming. (Also read: Food combos that can be harmful for your health as per Ayurveda)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Nitika Kohli, an Ayurveda doctor says the principle of Ayurveda states - 'foods requiring different digestive environments need to be consumed in isolation.'

Dr Kohli says it is mandatory to eat the right kind of combination at the right time or interval to avoid ruining one's health. She adds that the primary reason for this, as per Ayurveda, is the misbalance of the three doshas, Kapha, Vata and Pitta, that may wreak havoc on one's health and well-being.

"A combination of milk with chicken (or any other non-vegetarian food) may not be a good idea, since the digestion process of milk differs from the digestion of chicken that is rich in protein," says Dr Kohli in her recent Instagram post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Having milk and chicken may therefore cause toxins to develop and accumulate in the body. The chicken, on the other hand, may be heavy to digest for some people, and the release of stomach acids may put severe load on the digestion process," she adds.

The Ayurveda expert says consumption of this combination could even lead to adverse effects in the long run. "These effects may include gut-related issues such as stomach ache, nausea, indigestion, gas, bloating, ulcers, bad odour, constipation, acid reflux and many severe skin disorders," she adds.

Dr Kohli says it is thus advisable to have them both separately and at a gap of 2 hours. "The idea is to follow a healthy diet and not put unnecessary load on the gut or stomach, which may give rise to unavoidable ailments," she says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON