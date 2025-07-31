Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Best treadmills on sale at Amazon Freedom Festival: Get up to 70% off on these picks

Shweta Pandey
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 11:30 am IST

Treadmills are the best options when you want to lose weight real quick. Here are treadmills at up to 70% off at Amazon Freedom Sale.

Our Picks

LETS PLAY® 4HP Peak Motorized Treadmill for Home Gym Workout, Manual Incline Foldable Running Machine, 110Kg User Weight, Max Speed 12 km/hr, Bluetooth Speaker View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

PowerMax Fitness MFT-410 Non-electric Manual Treadmill Foldable, Multifunction (Jogger, Stepper, Twister, Push up Bar), 3-Level Incline, 120-kg Max User Weight - Ideal for Home Use View Details checkDetails

Flexnest 4.5HP Peak Smart Auto Incline Treadmill, Max Speed 15km/h with 500+ Classes and Virtual Walks for Home Walking and Running with in-Built Bluetooth Speaker - Black (Flextread Hike) View Details checkDetails

Cockatoo CTM-05 3HP Peak DC Motorized Treadmill for Home, with 3 Level Manual Incline, Max Speed 14 Km/Hr., Max User Weight 90 Kg, Black (DIY, Do It Yourself Installation, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Multifunction Folding Treadmill with Massager,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine LED Display for Home use View Details checkDetails

₹30,999

Lifelong FitPro LLTM09AD 4HP Peak Motorized Treadmill for Home I Bluetooth & Speakers I 3-Level Manual Incline I 12 Preset Workouts, Foldable Soft-Drop, 110 kg Max, Free Install | 2-Yr Motor Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

PowerMax Fitness JOGPAD (4HP Peak) Motorized Foldable Treadmill for Home Use with Handle, Remote Control, Max User 110kg, Top Speed 12kmph, Running Deck 1080mmx400mm, Bluetooth, Speaker, mobile holder View Details checkDetails

Sparnod Fitness STH-3002 Home Use Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Use Compact, Ultra-Slim, Ready to Use | Shock Absorption | LED Display | Manual Incline | 100 Kg Capacity View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Fitkit by Cult TurboRun BLDC Motor Treadmill (5.5HP Peak) | 12.8km/h Max Speed, 110kg Weight Capacity | 12 Preset Programs, LED Display | AUX/MP3/USB | Home Gym Equipment, Black View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

Flexnest Flextread EZ (3.5 HP Peak) Smart Treadmill for Home with in-Built Bluetooth Speaker, Max Speed 14km/hr, Max. User Weight 120Kg, 500+ Classes, Manual Incline Motorized - Black (Expedited) View Details checkDetails

91-Durafit Vigor Pro 6 HP Peak BLDC Motorized Hydraulic Foldable Treadmill | 25 Level Auto Incline |18 Km/Hr Max Speed | Max User Weight 150 Kg |Free (DIY) Installation Assistance View Details checkDetails

₹31,999

This Amazon Freedom Festival brings you unbeatable deals on top-rated treadmills that are perfect for building your dream home gym. Be you're a beginner or a fitness enthusiast, this is the best time to grab powerful treadmills at massive discounts. Enjoy features like auto incline, Bluetooth speakers, heart rate monitors, and foldable designs, all at prices that won’t make you sweat!

Amazon Freedom Festival starts today
Amazon Freedom Festival starts today

So, time to give your body a fitness check with our top picks of treadmills:

Top Deals on treadmills:

1.

Lifelong FitPro LLTM09AD 4HP Peak Motorized Treadmill for Home I Bluetooth & Speakers I 3-Level Manual Incline I 12 Preset Workouts, Foldable Soft-Drop, 110 kg Max, Free Install | 2-Yr Motor Warranty
Get fit at home this Amazon Freedom Festival with the Lifelong FitPro LLTM09AD. Powered by a 4HP peak motor, it delivers smooth and efficient performance for walking, jogging, or running. With 12 preset workouts, LCD display, and foldable design, it suits every fitness goal. Enjoy special deals and discounts during the sale and kickstart your fitness journey without stepping out of your house. Compact, affordable, and ideal for home use!

2.

Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty
This Freedom Festival, grab the Fitkit by Cult FT200M and upgrade your fitness game. Boasting a 4.5HP peak DC motor, it supports speeds up to 16 km/h with auto incline for a powerful cardio session. The treadmill comes with Cult Pass Live and personalized fitness plans. Foldable, sturdy, and tech-enabled, it's perfect for home workouts. Don’t miss out on festive savings and exclusive offers on Amazon. Burn calories and build stamina smarter!

3.

PowerMax Fitness JOGPAD (4HP Peak) Motorized Foldable Treadmill for Home Use with Handle, Remote Control, Max User 110kg, Top Speed 12kmph, Running Deck 1080mmx400mm, Bluetooth, Speaker, mobile holder
Level up your indoor workouts with PowerMax JOGPAD during the Amazon Freedom Festival. This 4HP peak motor treadmill is compact, foldable, and perfect for walking or jogging. Its sleek design suits modern homes while ensuring low-noise performance. With a wide running belt, remote control operation, and app connectivity, it offers a smart fitness experience. Avail exciting festival deals and bring home this stylish walking pad treadmill today!

4.

Sparnod Fitness STH-3002 Home Use Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Use Compact, Ultra-Slim, Ready to Use | Shock Absorption | LED Display | Manual Incline | 100 Kg Capacity
Make fitness a daily habit with Sparnod STH-3002, on sale this Amazon Freedom Festival. Designed for home use, this compact walking pad features a 2.25HP motor (peaks to 4HP), LED display, and remote control. Its space-saving, fold-flat design fits under sofas and beds. Ideal for light walking and seniors, it offers quiet performance and easy portability. Shop now to grab amazing deals and bring wellness home this festive season.

5.

Fitkit by Cult TurboRun BLDC Motor Treadmill (5.5HP Peak) | 12.8km/h Max Speed, 110kg Weight Capacity | 12 Preset Programs, LED Display | AUX/MP3/USB | Home Gym Equipment, Black
Celebrate the Amazon Freedom Festival with high-performance workouts on the Fitkit TurboRun. Powered by a BLDC motor with a peak output of 5HP, this treadmill supports intense running, features auto incline, and integrates with Cult Pass Live. It includes a large display, Bluetooth speakers, and personalized coaching plans. Foldable and durable, it’s perfect for serious home fitness. Take advantage of festive discounts and transform your routine with a smart, silent treadmill.

6.

Flexnest Flextread EZ (3.5 HP Peak) Smart Treadmill for Home with in-Built Bluetooth Speaker, Max Speed 14km/hr, Max. User Weight 120Kg, 500+ Classes, Manual Incline Motorized - Black (Expedited)
Step into smart fitness with Flexnest Flextread EZ this Amazon Freedom Festival. Featuring a 3.5 HP peak motor and app-enabled workouts, it offers guided sessions, virtual trails, and immersive training. Its compact, foldable design fits urban spaces, while built-in speakers enhance motivation. Ideal for beginners and enthusiasts alike, it brings gym-like experience home. Enjoy blockbuster deals during the festival and redefine how you walk, jog, or run indoors.

7.

91-Durafit Vigor Pro 6 HP Peak BLDC Motorized Hydraulic Foldable Treadmill | 25 Level Auto Incline |18 Km/Hr Max Speed | Max User Weight 150 Kg |Free (DIY) Installation Assistance
Unleash top-tier performance with the Durafit Vigor Pro this Amazon Freedom Festival. Featuring a powerful 6HP peak BLDC motor, this treadmill is built for intense runners. With hydraulic folding, shock-absorbing deck, and wide running area, it ensures comfort and safety. It also offers auto incline and advanced display features. Built for durability and power, it’s perfect for long-term home fitness. Grab unbeatable offers now and bring gym-level training to your living room.

Similar articles for you:

Get up to 80% off on sunglasses, perfumes, and makeup on Amazon Freedom Festival

Top 8 Backpacks at up to 60% off during Amazon Freedom Sale that starts tomorrow

Get face creams, lotions, toners, and more at up to 50% off at Amazon Freedom Festival

FAQ for treadmills

  • What are the different types of treadmills available?

    There are mainly three types: Manual Treadmills: Operated by user’s movement, no motor. Motorized Treadmills: Powered by a motor, offer variable speeds and features. Foldable Treadmills: Designed for home use; space-saving with foldable frames.

  • What features should I look for when buying a treadmill?

    Consider: Motor power (HP) Speed range Incline options (manual/automatic) Running belt size Cushioning system Display panel & connectivity (Bluetooth, app support) Weight capacity

  • How much motor power (HP) is ideal for home use?

    Walking: 1.5 to 2.0 HP Jogging: 2.0 to 2.5 HP Running: 2.5 to 3.5+ HP (Prefer DC motors for quiet home operation)

  • What is the ideal belt size for a treadmill?

    Walking: At least 16” x 45” Running: At least 20” x 55”

  • Do treadmills require regular maintenance?

    Yes. Basic maintenance includes: Lubricating the belt (every 2-3 months) Cleaning dust and debris Checking belt alignment and tension Tightening loose screws

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
