Best treadmills on sale at Amazon Freedom Festival: Get up to 70% off on these picks
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 11:30 am IST
Treadmills are the best options when you want to lose weight real quick. Here are treadmills at up to 70% off at Amazon Freedom Sale.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
LETS PLAY® 4HP Peak Motorized Treadmill for Home Gym Workout, Manual Incline Foldable Running Machine, 110Kg User Weight, Max Speed 12 km/hr, Bluetooth Speaker View Details
₹17,999
PowerMax Fitness MFT-410 Non-electric Manual Treadmill Foldable, Multifunction (Jogger, Stepper, Twister, Push up Bar), 3-Level Incline, 120-kg Max User Weight - Ideal for Home Use View Details
Flexnest 4.5HP Peak Smart Auto Incline Treadmill, Max Speed 15km/h with 500+ Classes and Virtual Walks for Home Walking and Running with in-Built Bluetooth Speaker - Black (Flextread Hike) View Details
Cockatoo CTM-05 3HP Peak DC Motorized Treadmill for Home, with 3 Level Manual Incline, Max Speed 14 Km/Hr., Max User Weight 90 Kg, Black (DIY, Do It Yourself Installation, Black) View Details
₹14,990
MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Multifunction Folding Treadmill with Massager,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine LED Display for Home use View Details
₹30,999
Lifelong FitPro LLTM09AD 4HP Peak Motorized Treadmill for Home I Bluetooth & Speakers I 3-Level Manual Incline I 12 Preset Workouts, Foldable Soft-Drop, 110 kg Max, Free Install | 2-Yr Motor Warranty View Details
₹15,999
Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty View Details
₹29,999
PowerMax Fitness JOGPAD (4HP Peak) Motorized Foldable Treadmill for Home Use with Handle, Remote Control, Max User 110kg, Top Speed 12kmph, Running Deck 1080mmx400mm, Bluetooth, Speaker, mobile holder View Details
Sparnod Fitness STH-3002 Home Use Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Use Compact, Ultra-Slim, Ready to Use | Shock Absorption | LED Display | Manual Incline | 100 Kg Capacity View Details
₹9,999
Fitkit by Cult TurboRun BLDC Motor Treadmill (5.5HP Peak) | 12.8km/h Max Speed, 110kg Weight Capacity | 12 Preset Programs, LED Display | AUX/MP3/USB | Home Gym Equipment, Black View Details
₹16,999
Flexnest Flextread EZ (3.5 HP Peak) Smart Treadmill for Home with in-Built Bluetooth Speaker, Max Speed 14km/hr, Max. User Weight 120Kg, 500+ Classes, Manual Incline Motorized - Black (Expedited) View Details
91-Durafit Vigor Pro 6 HP Peak BLDC Motorized Hydraulic Foldable Treadmill | 25 Level Auto Incline |18 Km/Hr Max Speed | Max User Weight 150 Kg |Free (DIY) Installation Assistance View Details
₹31,999
