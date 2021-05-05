Bipasha Basu reminds fans basic protocols to fight Covid, asks them to not panic

India is currently fighting the second wave of Covid-19. With most of the states in lockdown and public places shut, we are doing everything that we can to fight the further spread of the virus. From staying at home to getting out only if required while wearing a mask and following all the social distancing protocols, we have been following all the steps for over a year now but Bipasha Basu is reminding her fans about the basic precautions at this time and rightly so.

Bipasha recently took to her Instagram account to share an image that asked people to not panic and follow the protocols. The text on the image read, "If you need to step out, wear a mask properly. If you show symptoms, isolate immediately (sic)." It also said, "Don't panic - most cases of Covid can be treated at home (sic)." The image with the basic reminders was originally posted by WHO and everyone needs to hear this at the moment.

Bipasha shared the image with a caption that thanked the doctors, nurses and all the essential workers along with an attempt to motivate her followers to do their part in this fight against Covid-19. It read, "Let’s overcome this pandemic together. Let’s do our part and save ourselves and others. Be grateful to all the doctors, nurses and entire medical teams, all frontline workers and all essential workers They are the real heroes who need to be in our prayers everyday #letsgetvacccinated #stayathome #weardoublemask #weshallovercome @who.india @unicefindia (sic)."

This is not the first time that Bipasha has shared something like this. Recently, the actor also posted about the steps that should be followed before getting vaccinated. It included steps like sleep well the night before, drink an ample amount of water and take a zinc supplement.

Are you doing your part in this fight against coronavirus?

