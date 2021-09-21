Birthday girl Kareena Kapoor performs Surya Namaskars in new video, serves fitness goals

Surya Namaskars or Sun Salutations is a sequence of 12 yoga poses, often credited with powerful benefits for the mind and the body. Many of our favourite Indian celebrities also perform this yoga flow routine to enrich their lives with this cardiovascular workout. A video of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who celebrates her 41st birthday today, September 21, doing this workout is going viral online, and it will motivate you to get on the fitness bandwagon.

Bollywood's favourite fitness trainer, Anshuka, who works with stars like Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh and Ananya Panday, took to Instagram today to wish Kareena on the special occasion. She shared a video that featured two clips of the star doing Surya Namaskars.

Sharing the video, Anshuka wrote, "Keeping Surya Namaskaras hot @kareenakapoorkhan. Happy birthday to the (queen). Eternal favourite, so much love Bebo. YOGIS let's make this day special. Would love to see you all remix this with your Surya Namaskaras."

The video begins with Kareena doing the Pranamasana (Prayer pose). She followed it by doing the Hastauttanasana (Raised arms pose), Hastapadasana (Standing forward bend), Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose), Dandasana (Stick pose), Ashtanga Namaskara (Salute with eight parts or points), Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose), Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward facing dog pose), Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose), Hastapadasana (Standing forward bend), and Hastauttanasana (Raised arms pose). In the end, she did Tadasana (Mountain Pose).

Benefits of doing Surya Namaskars:

Surya Namaskars pack in several health benefits. It helps in weight loss, strengthening muscles and joints, improved functioning of the digestive system, and battling insomnia. Practising the yoga sequence ensures a regular menstrual cycle, enhances flexibility in the body and stretches the spinal cord and abdominal muscles. It also helps in toning the muscles.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is an adaptation of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.

