Brain fog from long Covid: Know the symptoms, effective tips to deal with it

There are times when body feels perfectly fine but mind is fuzzy, confused and sluggish. When these symptoms persist, one may suspect neurological issues but there are chances these may be the result of long Covid. Referred generally as brain fog, the cognitive condition can be handled by bringing certain lifestyle changes. Diet correction, exercise, meditation can help in getting rid of brain fog post Covid. (Also read: Long Covid: The good and bad news)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brain fog is one of the common side-effects of long Covid which could persist even for months after infection. Apart from fatigue, loss of smell, muscle aches, shortness of breath, it is common for people recovering from Covid to experience memory and concentration problems. Brain fog is not a medical diagnosis, but the description patients tend to use for their symptoms. People who experience it can find it difficult to perform daily tasks that require coordination, concentration and remembering. So, what exactly brain fog feels like?

Brain fog can literally bring your life to a halt and make even simple daily tasks very difficult to perform and coordinate leading to neurological, emotional and psychological disturbances.

SYMPTOMS OF BRAIN FOG

"One of short and long term effects reported is Brain fog mainly as long-term sequelae. Brain fog is 'cognitive dysfunction'. It means clouded consciousness and thought process as if stuck by a thick fog - not quite able to grasp ideas, feeling confused or disoriented, and having trouble concentrating or recalling memories," says Dr Neha Rastogi Panda, senior consultant-infectious disease, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon.

WHAT IS THE ROOT CAUSE OF BRAIN FOG

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Covid can cause significant brain inflammation which contributes in brain fog like symptoms.

Recent scientific literature states that on an average 20-30% of people have brain fog from two- three months after infection. Up to 80% of people with long Covid also have brain fog. Though exact pathogenesis is not clear, but it has been postulated from recent studies that Covid may cause prominent and persistent inflammation in the brain that dysregulates brain cells and would be expected to contribute to cognitive impairment.

HOW TO TACKLE BRAIN FOG

For people experiencing brain fog, developing coping strategies and exercise with meditation are a few measures to combat it.

Here's what people can do to fight brain fog

- Make list of all the tasks that you have to do in a day or within a week in case you are facing problems organising your tasks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- You can try to set up visual reminders such as calendars, digital alerts and timers to maintain your productivity at work.

- Stress is one of the reasons one may develop brain fog and meditation is an effective tool to beat stress and relax mind.

- Exercise can help improve flow of blood and oxygen and can sharpen your mind.

- Sleep can repair many functions and a well-rested mind can cope with stress better.

"Clinical trials are underway for naltrexone, a medication used for alcohol and opioid drug addiction, which has shown some potential role in reducing brain fog," says Dr Panda.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter