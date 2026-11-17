Winter air pollution pushes the air quality index towards concerning levels, posing a serious health hazard and causing several distressing symptoms. Most are aware of the respiratory and cardiovascular symptoms, but there are neurological side effects of being exposed to poor air quality.ALSO READ: Air purifiers and winter pollution: Doctor shares how to choose one, from room size to filter type

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Let's take a closer look at these symptoms and how they may affect you. Dr Ravindra Srivastava, director and neurosurgeon at ShardaCare-Healthcity, told HT Lifestyle that poor quality may cause different neurological issues.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“People may experience headaches, worsening migraine episodes, dizziness, mental fatigue and disturbances in sleep, particularly when exposed to high concentrations of particulate matter such as PM2.5,” Dr Srivastava said, suggesting that the effects of pollution may also impact how well you sleep, concentrate and feel throughout the day.

Now, let's understand why pollution may lead to such neurological problems.

How can air pollution trigger headaches and migraines?

Headaches and migraines may worsen with exposure to air pollution, as the neurologist described how fine particulate matter and other airborne pollutants can trigger inflammatory responses and increase oxidative stress within the body. These processes influence the nervous system and cause headache. Those who already experience migraines may see an increase in frequency or intensity of episodes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The link between pollution and neurological health may partly involve systemic inflammation. He said, "Pollutants may also affect blood vessel function and contribute to systemic inflammation, both of which are relevant to neurological health. However, the relationship between air pollution and migraine is complex, and pollution should be considered one of several possible triggers rather than the sole cause.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The link between pollution and neurological health may partly involve systemic inflammation. He said, "Pollutants may also affect blood vessel function and contribute to systemic inflammation, both of which are relevant to neurological health. However, the relationship between air pollution and migraine is complex, and pollution should be considered one of several possible triggers rather than the sole cause.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Can pollution cause dizziness and brain fog?

Dizziness is one of the side effects.

If you have been feeling mentally foggy or struggling to concentrate on polluted days, then poor air quality is one of the reasons. Dr Srivastava stated that exposure to poor air for long time is connected to reduced alertness and cause fatigue. It can also worsen existing respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, indirectly causing weakness or dizziness.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But, these symptoms do not necessarily mean pollution is the sole reason. The expert cautioned, “Dizziness is a non-specific symptom and can have several causes, including dehydration, low blood pressure, inner-ear disorders and neurological conditions.”

Persistent or recurrin dizziness therefore needs medical evaluation rather than being dismissed as an effect of poor air quality.

Does poor air quality affect sleep?

The neurologist confirmed that even sleep quality gets detoriated. “Exposure to particulate matter and other pollutants can irritate the airways, aggravate nasal congestion, coughing and breathing discomfort, making it difficult to fall asleep or remain asleep. Pollution-related inflammation and respiratory discomfort may also contribute to fragmented sleep and daytime fatigue,” he noted. Those with asthma, allergies or obstructive sleep apnoea may be even more vulnerable.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Who is more vulnerable?

People with a history of migraines, respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular conditions and sleep disorders need to be careful. Similarly, children, older adults and individuals are also more vulnerable.

What precautions should people take?

Here are some of the expert-advised precautions:

Monitor daily AQI levels.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities when pollution is severe.

Keep windows closed during peak pollution periods.

Use appropriately maintained indoor air purifiers.

Wear a well-fitted N95 mask when outdoor exposure is unavoidable.

Maintain regular sleep schedule.

If you are experiencing persistent headaches, recurrent dizziness, unexplained confusion or significant sleep disturbances, you should consult a healthcare professional. Sudden severe headaches, new weakness, difficulty speaking or sudden visual disturbances require immediate medical attention.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}