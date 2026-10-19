Breast cancer risk factors: Surgeon explains what women can and cannot control, from genetics and hormones to lifestyle choices

It is difficult to point to one specific cause of breast cancer, which is one of the most common types of cancer in women. According to surgeon Dr Tapti Sen, the disease develops through a combination of genetic, hormonal, environmental and lifestyle factors.

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“Over the last two decades, the number of breast cancer cases has increased significantly. While improved diagnostic facilities and greater awareness may have contributed to the rise in reported cases, the exact reasons behind this trend are not fully understood,” she shared with HT Lifestyle.

She further highlighted that in Asian countries, including India, breast cancer is also commonly seen in comparatively younger women than in Western countries, making awareness, timely evaluation and appropriate screening particularly important.

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{{^usCountry}} When it comes to the risk factors of cancer, there are some that women can control, and others that they cannot. Dr Sen differentiated between the two, which are presented as follows. Breast cancer risk factors that are beyond our control 1. Age {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When it comes to the risk factors of cancer, there are some that women can control, and others that they cannot. Dr Sen differentiated between the two, which are presented as follows. Breast cancer risk factors that are beyond our control 1. Age {{/usCountry}}

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Age is one of the established risk factors for breast cancer, with the risk generally increasing as a woman gets older. However, younger women are not immune to the disease, cautioned Dr Sen.

2. Family history

Family history and genetics can also play an important role. “Having a close blood relative, such as a mother, sister or daughter, who has had breast cancer can increase a woman's risk, particularly when the relative was diagnosed at a younger age,” stated Dr Sen.

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“Certain inherited gene mutations, including BRCA1 and BRCA2, are also associated with a significantly higher risk of breast and ovarian cancers,” she added.

Age and family history are important risk factors for breast cancer.

3. Personal medical history

A woman's personal medical history can further influence her risk. Dr Sen shared that women who received radiation therapy to the chest at a young age may have a higher risk of developing breast cancer later in life.

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“Certain benign breast conditions may also be associated with an increased risk, depending on the type of condition,” she shared.

4. Hormonal and reproductive factors

Hormonal and reproductive factors can also influence breast cancer risk. “Some forms of hormone therapy, particularly combined oestrogen-progestin therapy used after menopause, may increase risk depending on the type and duration of use,” stated Dr Sen.

“Certain hormonal contraceptives may also be associated with a small increase in risk while they are being used,” she continued. “These decisions should always be individualised. Women should not stop prescribed medication or hormone therapy on their own; the potential benefits and risks should be discussed with a doctor.”

Breast cancer risk factors that are within our control

There are also lifestyle-related risk factors of breast cancer that women can work on. Some of the ones listed by Dr Sen are presented as follows.

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There are certain lifestyle-related risk factors of breast cancer that are well within our control, shares Dr Sen.

1. Body weight

Maintaining a healthy weight is important, particularly after menopause, as being overweight or obese is associated with an increased risk of breast cancer. A balanced diet and regular physical activity can help support a healthy weight and overall health, shared the surgeon.

2. Alcohol consumption and smoking

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Alcohol consumption is another modifiable risk factor. Dr Sn highlighted that the risk of breast cancer generally increases with alcohol consumption, and limiting or avoiding alcohol can help reduce this risk. S

“Smoking is linked to several cancers and may also contribute to breast cancer risk, making quitting an important step towards better overall health,” she added.

“It is important to remember that having one or more risk factors does not mean that a woman will definitely develop breast cancer. Similarly, women without any obvious risk factors can still develop the disease. Breast cancer usually results from a combination of factors rather than a single identifiable cause. Women should therefore not feel guilty about factors they cannot control, and instead, focus on modifiable risk factors while staying up to date with screening recommendations appropriate for their age and individual risk,” stressed Dr Sen.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Tapti Sen is a senior consultant in the Department of Breast Surgery at RG Stone Urology & Laparoscopy Hospital, Kolkata. She has clinical experience of more than 20 years.