When can HYROX be bad for your joints? Orthopaedician with 18 years of experience explains the risks, who should consult a doctor and more

According to Dr Srikanth, HYROX is a form of high-intensity exercise that engages muscles and joints for both speed and loading. He explained that this form of exercise tests both the body's agility and endurance and challenges the strength of muscles and joints to the maximum.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Srikanth KP, consultant — orthopaedics (with 18 years of experience), Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, explained when HYROX can be bad for your joints, touching on topics such as which joints and muscles are most vulnerable, when high-intensity training increases the risk of injuries, who should consider an orthopaedic assessment before participating, and more.

If you are into fitness in any capacity, you must have definitely seen fitness enthusiasts and influencers participating in HYROX , the global indoor fitness race that combines running with functional workout stations. While the high-intensity competition tests your abilities, the question arises as to whether it can also pose health risks.

“HYROX is for people who have been trained adequately for the same. HYROX is not for all people, especially those who have uncontrolled medical problems, including cardiac issues. It is also not for people who have frequent muscle or joint pain. The knees take the most punishment. Running, lunges, and wall balls repeatedly load the knee. The kneecap joint and the meniscus, which is the cushioning cartilage inside the knee, are commonly affected,” he cautioned.

Moreover, Dr Srikanth stated that the lower back is also most affected, adding, “Sledge pushes and pulls, rowing and carrying weights all demand a strong, stable core. When the core tires out, the back often ends up doing the work it wasn't designed for.” The hips and groin are also under strain, mainly from lunges and sledge work, and hip flexor and adductor (inner thigh) strains are quite common, the expert highlighted.

Then there are the ankles and Achilles tendons, which absorb the impact of running and the push-off during sledge work, according to Dr Srikanth. “Overuse here can lead to tendinitis or shin splints. Finally, the shoulders and wrists are stressed by rowing, sledge pulls, burpee jumps and wall balls, particularly when the person is fatigued and their form slips. In terms of muscles, the quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, glutes and the muscles around the spine are the ones doing most of the work, and they are also the ones most often strained,” he explained.