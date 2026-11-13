Breast self-examination: Why every woman should know what is normal for her breasts and spot unusual changes

Breast health is an important part of a woman's overall well-being, yet it is often something that gets overlooked in the middle of everyday responsibilities. With work, family, and personal responsibilities, sometimes spending a few minutes learning about changes in one's body will not seem like a priority. Nevertheless, being acquainted with how your breasts usually appear and how they feel could be very helpful when it comes to recognising changes that require professional assistance. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Karishma Kirti, breast specialist and oncoplastic surgeon at Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai, shared simple steps every woman should take to stay aware of her breast health.

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Also read | Oncoplastic surgeon shares why breast cancer is rising among younger women and the early signs we often overlook

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According to Dr Kirti, all women have unique breasts. The differences between them could be natural as well as due to factors of age, hormones, pregnancy, and menstruation. Some women have tenderness or lumps in their breasts due to their menstrual cycle, and this gets resolved over time. It is essential for you to know what your breasts normally look and feel like. It will help you to identify any changes that might occur, including lumps, thickening, and shape or size changes of one breast.

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The differences between them could be natural as well as due to factors of age, hormones, pregnancy, and menstruation.

How to examine your breasts

{{^usCountry}} “A breast self-examination doesn’t need any specialised instruments or complex procedures. A few minutes in front of a mirror and attention during your bath will help you become more acquainted with your breasts,” highlighted Dr Kirti. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A breast self-examination doesn’t need any specialised instruments or complex procedures. A few minutes in front of a mirror and attention during your bath will help you become more acquainted with your breasts,” highlighted Dr Kirti. {{/usCountry}}

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Some pointers that women should take note of are:

● Examine your breasts

Stand before a mirror with your shoulders straight and your arms hanging down at your sides. Check whether there are any changes in size or shape, in the color of the skin, dimpling, or any swelling. Then check again while raising your arms.

● Look for any changes

Feel your breasts with the pads of your fingers, using a methodical approach. Make small circles with your fingers using varying levels of pressure to explore the different layers of tissue in the breast.

● Do not miss the underarm area

Breast tissue extends towards the armpit, so pay attention to this area as well. Look for any new lump or unusual thickening.

● Check the nipple area

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Notice any new nipple inversion, unusual discharge, particularly bloody discharge, or changes in the surrounding skin.

● Understand changes over time

If you menstruate, examining your breasts a few days after your period ends may be more comfortable, as tenderness and swelling are generally lower. Women who no longer menstruate can choose a consistent time to become familiar with their breast health.

When should you see a doctor?

According to Dr Kirti, not all changes in the breast necessarily point to the development of cancer. Most lumps and changes result from benign diseases. However, a new lump, constant pain in one place, dimpling of the skin, unusual swelling, nipple discharge or any other change in breast appearance is not something to ignore.

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Not all changes in the breast necessarily point to the development of cancer.

The occurrence of unusual changes should prompt women to visit a doctor before the next scheduled check-up. In certain cases, the clinical examination of a woman, along with the appointment of specific diagnostic procedures, will be necessary depending on the patient's age and health condition.

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It should be noted that self-examination of breasts cannot substitute for the prescribed screening procedures aimed at diagnosing breast cancer. Women should discuss their screening needs with a specialist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.