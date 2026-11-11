Can air pollution cause type 2 diabetes and increase heart risk? A doctor explains the link between the two

Air quality in our cities is worsening, and experts are beginning to understand how air pollution can cause serious issues, including metabolic and cardiac complications. Research into metabolic health has shown that whilst lung function can obviously be affected by the toxins in the air we breathe, the risks to our blood sugar and cardiac health are more concerning.

Understanding the metabolic effects

{{^usCountry}}

Medical research has shown a strong association between environmental factors and blood sugar levels. Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is closely associated with increased risks of Type 2 diabetes.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“As air pollutants increase, they enter the bloodstream, causing systemic inflammation and oxidation that affect the body’s ability to regulate insulin and blood sugar”, Dr Devendra Taneja, Internal Medicine, Shalby International Hospital, Gurgaon, tells Health Shots.

There is strong evidence of a link between Type 2 diabetes and pollution. In fact, there is an increased incidence of 20% of Type 2 diabetes when pollution levels are above a certain limit.

This is supported by global research

Around 20% of the Global Burden of Type 2 diabetes can be attributed to fine particulate matter (PM2.5). Long-term studies have shown that an increase in PM2.5 is directly associated with an increased risk of developing diabetes. Type 1 diabetes has no known correlation with pollution. However, some evidence has shown an increased incidence of Type 2 diabetes and gestational/pregnancy diabetes.

The double impact is more concerning

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Not only does developing Type 2 diabetes have a big effect on your long-term health. Increased blood sugar levels combined with breathing in polluted air will increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. The very small particulates breathed in can damage blood vessel linings, causing them to become rigid and build up plaque. This, along with the strain put on the arteries from diabetes, will increase the risk of developing heart attacks and strokes.

Diabetic patients are at an increased risk of developing cardiovascular complications due to pollution. Therefore, pollution indirectly increases the risk of diabetes. Once diabetes is developed, the risk of cardiovascular disease will increase. Type 2 diabetes and pollution both independently increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Studies have confirmed that patients with diabetes or impaired glucose tolerance have significantly increased autonomic cardiac dysfunction and changes to their ECG when exposed to traffic-related pollution.

Steps to reduce risks

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} As toxic smog levels increase in our environment, we need to take steps to protect our metabolic health. Keep an eye on air quality: Those who are at risk (people with diabetes and pregnant women) should monitor the AQI and avoid strenuous outdoor exercise when pollution levels are high.

Those who are at risk (people with diabetes and pregnant women) should monitor the AQI and avoid strenuous outdoor exercise when pollution levels are high. Use HEPA filters: Using HEPA filters in your home can help reduce microparticle exposure.

Using HEPA filters in your home can help reduce microparticle exposure. Talk to your doctor: If you have been diagnosed with Type 2 or gestational diabetes, then talk to Your Doctor to have regular cardiovascular checks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As toxic smog levels increase in our environment, we need to take steps to protect our metabolic health. Keep an eye on air quality: Those who are at risk (people with diabetes and pregnant women) should monitor the AQI and avoid strenuous outdoor exercise when pollution levels are high.

Those who are at risk (people with diabetes and pregnant women) should monitor the AQI and avoid strenuous outdoor exercise when pollution levels are high. Use HEPA filters: Using HEPA filters in your home can help reduce microparticle exposure.

Using HEPA filters in your home can help reduce microparticle exposure. Talk to your doctor: If you have been diagnosed with Type 2 or gestational diabetes, then talk to Your Doctor to have regular cardiovascular checks. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)