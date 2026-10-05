Can lymphoma affect young adults? Oncologist shares warning signs people in their 20s and 30s should know

A swollen lymph node in a young adult does not always get the attention it needs. One might brush it off, assuming that it is a recent infection, and in most cases, that might actually be the case. But that does not hold true every time, medical oncologist Dr Anindya Mukherjee shared with HT Lifestyle.

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“Most swollen lymph nodes are benign and resolve over time, but persistent or unexplained changes should not be ignored,” he stated, adding, “Lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, can affect younger adults and may initially present with symptoms that appear relatively common.”

Lymphoma develops when lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell, begin to grow abnormally and uncontrollably. The oncologist explained that the disease is broadly classified into Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, with several subtypes within each category.

Symptoms of lymphoma in young adults

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Mukherjee, the symptoms of lymphoma can vary depending on the type of lymphoma and the parts of the body involved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Mukherjee, the symptoms of lymphoma can vary depending on the type of lymphoma and the parts of the body involved. {{/usCountry}}

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The most prominent symptom that young adults should be aware of is persistent, painless swelling of the lymph nodes, particularly in the neck, armpit or groin.

“Lymph nodes commonly become enlarged during infections and usually return to their normal size as the infection resolves,” shared Dr Mukherjee. “However, if a lump persists, continues to grow or develops without an apparent cause, it should be medically evaluated rather than being repeatedly ignored.”

There are a number of other symptoms that deserve attention as well. They include:

Unexplained fever, drenching night sweats and unintentional weight loss*. Persistent fatigue, reduced appetite and unexplained itching may also occur.

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“These symptoms are not specific to lymphoma, but their persistence or occurrence alongside an unexplained lymph node swelling should prompt further assessment,” noted the oncologist.

Early symptoms of lymphoma can be mistaken for everyday health issues.

How does the location of lymphoma affect the symptoms?

The symptoms can also depend on where the affected lymph nodes are located.

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As Dr Mukherjee stated, “Enlarged lymph nodes in the chest may cause a persistent cough, breathlessness or chest discomfort. When lymph nodes or the spleen are enlarged in the abdomen, a person may experience abdominal discomfort, bloating or a feeling of fullness, including feeling full after eating only a small amount.”

The oncologist pointed out that in young adults, it is particularly easy to attribute these symptoms to everyday factors.

“Fatigue may be blamed on long working hours or inadequate sleep, while fever may be attributed to a routine infection. Weight loss or appetite changes may also be linked to dietary or lifestyle changes,” he stated.

However, he did warn that symptoms that persist, recur without a clear explanation or progressively worsen deserve proper medical attention.

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“Early medical evaluation can help establish the cause of these symptoms and, when necessary, ensure that appropriate investigations and treatment are initiated without unnecessary delay,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Anindya Mukherjee is a senior consultant of Medical Oncology at ShardaCare - Healthcity. He has over 12 years of experience in the management of solid tumours and haematologic malignancies, integrating modern therapeutic approaches, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy.