Content creator who dropped from 90 kg to 55 kg shares 35 raw lessons from weight loss journey: ‘You can eat dessert every day and still lose weight’

If your phone's camera roll is currently holding 37 screenshots of 'easy weight loss hacks' you know you’ll never actually try, take a deep breath and clear them all. Content creator Mallika Fatehpuria just posted a reality check that cuts straight through the endless noise about fitness. Also read | 7 weight loss myths busted by celebrity fitness trainer Tridev Pandey: ‘Never go for Ozempic…’

Dropping 35 kg — 'from 90 kg down to 55 kg — isn't just about changing numbers on the weighing scale; it's a complete physical and mental overhaul, she highlighted. Mallika broke down 35 honest, relatable lessons she learned along the way in a September 2 Instagram post, which she captioned: "This has been sitting in my drafts for way too long."

Here is her exact, unfiltered wisdom — on food, mindset, movement, and the social reality of impressive weight loss transformation.

Reinventing the relationship with food Mallika kicked off her list by dismantling diet culture, making it clear that eating well shouldn't feel like a punishment:

1. Healthy food does not have to be boring.

2. Almost any dish you love eating can be made into a lower-calorie version.

3. Learning to make the food you love work for you will change everything.

4. You can eat dessert every day and still lose weight.

5. Portion control will take you much further than deprivation ever will.

6. You need far less oil or butter to cook with than you think you do.

7. Measuring spoons and a food weighing scale will teach you more about food than most diet plans ever will.

8. There are lower-calorie swaps for almost everything in your pantry.

9. You probably only need 10–15 meals you genuinely love. Repeat. Rotate.

10. It's not a diet. It's your life. Build habits you can actually live with.

Understanding the science Rather than falling for endless fitness trends, she spoke about basic nutritional literacy and consistency over guilt:

11. Learn to read a nutrition label. It's one of the easiest ways to cut through the bullshit.

12. Just because something is healthy doesn't mean it will help you lose fat.

13. If you want to lose weight, understand what a calorie deficit actually means.

14. Food does not need to be 'good' or 'bad'.

15. There is no such thing as a cheat meal. Please enjoy the damn burger.

16. One meal will not undo months of work. Just like one salad will not get you to your goal weight.

17. You can start again at your very next meal. You don't need to wait for Monday, the 1st or January 1. Also read | Mira Rajput interview: Why she doesn't believe in 'good' or 'bad' food and swears by intuitive eating over strict diets