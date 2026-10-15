Can your daily tea and coffee habit affect your kidneys? Nephrologist explains and shares what is appropriate consumption

For many people, starting the day with a cup of tea or coffee is an everyday ritual. While moderate consumption is generally safe for healthy individuals, the amount consumed, preparation methods, and existing health conditions can influence how these beverages affect kidney health, shared nephrologist Dr Vikram Kalra with HT Lifestyle.

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“Understanding the relationship between caffeine, hydration, and kidney function can help people make informed choices,” noted Dr Kalra. He went on to explain it as follows.

Link between caffeine and kidney function

The nephrologist shared that caffeine has a mild diuretic effect. This means that it can temporarily increase urine production, particularly in people who are not accustomed to consuming it.

“However, moderate tea and coffee consumption generally contributes to daily fluid intake and does not automatically cause dehydration. For most healthy adults, drinking these beverages in moderation is unlikely to damage the kidneys,” he noted.

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Moderate consumption of tea and coffee is not generally related to any kidney risk, shares Dr Kalra.

Can excessive consumption increase kidney risks?

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Kalra, the concern often lies in excessive intake and individual susceptibility. Large amounts of caffeine may temporarily raise blood pressure, while persistently uncontrolled high blood pressure is a major risk factor for chronic kidney disease. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Kalra, the concern often lies in excessive intake and individual susceptibility. Large amounts of caffeine may temporarily raise blood pressure, while persistently uncontrolled high blood pressure is a major risk factor for chronic kidney disease. {{/usCountry}}

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“People who already have hypertension or kidney problems should discuss their caffeine intake with their healthcare provider,” cautioned the doctor.

Another consideration is kidney stone formation. “Tea contains oxalates, naturally occurring compounds that can contribute to calcium oxalate stones in susceptible individuals when consumed in large quantities,” shared Dr Kalra.

However, he reassured that the risk depends on overall diet, fluid intake, and individual stone history. Coffee, meanwhile, has not consistently been associated with an increased risk of kidney stones, and some studies suggest it may be associated with a lower risk.

What is the effect of adding sugar and milk?

Dr Kalra pointed out that adding excessive sugar, flavoured syrups or sweetened creamers to tea and coffee can contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.

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“Both diabetes and hypertension are important causes of chronic kidney disease,” he stated. “People with kidney disease may also need individualised dietary advice regarding milk and other ingredients, depending on their nutritional requirements and laboratory results.”

How much tea and coffee is appropriate?

For most healthy adults, Dr Kalra considers moderate consumption of tea and coffee reasonable.

“The US Food and Drug Administration cites 400 mg of caffeine per day as an amount not generally associated with adverse effects in most adults, although individual tolerance varies. Maintaining adequate water intake, limiting added sugar and managing blood pressure and blood glucose are equally important,” he stated.

Ultimately, the daily tea or coffee need not be abandoned for kidney health. As the nephrologist pointed out, “The key is moderation, mindful preparation, and seeking personalised advice if you have kidney disease or a history of kidney stones.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Vikram Kalra is the principal director of nephrology and kidney transplant at Aakash Healthcare Multi Speciality Hospital, Dwarka.