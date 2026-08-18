Can your hair reveal health problems early? Scientist explains why you should track it

From sleep tracking, period cycle tracking, to calorie tracking, the evaluation of various health parameters is rooted in the principle of tracking. The reasoning behind the high frequency of inspection is to spot any abnormal patterns early on and take necessary measures to fix them, instead of waiting for visible symptoms to show up.



ALSO READ: Is your haircare routine damaging your hair? Know which 3 mistakes you need to avoid

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One such lesser-known tracking, or at least not as mainstream, is hair tracking. A scientist shared his insights on this form of tracking and why it is important. Dr Debraj Shome, clinician scientist and research mentor, QR678, helped simplify why hair tracking is important in the first place. The reason is not solely tied to hair-related wellness goals. Underlying health conditions also affect hair, as physiological health is widely interconnected.

“Tracking hair health is essential as it can help detect problems before they become more severe. Our hair often reflects what is happening inside the body, sometimes even before other symptoms become obvious,” he said, suggesting how it can predict some ailments before the telltale signs show up.

Why does your hair get affected when you are sick?

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{{^usCountry}} How is it possible that before noticeable changes of the ailment show in your body, your hair is the first to be affected by the internal changes? Hair can give a glimpse of what's going on inside your body! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How is it possible that before noticeable changes of the ailment show in your body, your hair is the first to be affected by the internal changes? Hair can give a glimpse of what's going on inside your body! {{/usCountry}}

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The scientist described the process: “Hair is one of the body's most metabolically active tissues, with hair follicles requiring a continuous supply of energy and nutrients to support healthy growth. During periods of illness, chronic stress, hormonal imbalance, or nutritional deficiencies, the body naturally prioritises vital organs, and hair is often one of the first tissues to reflect these internal changes.”



Hair requires active nutrients to thrive, but since the body does not consider it a vital part of the physiological system to survive, it lowers the essential nourishment supply and redirects it to essential organs. Because of this, you see visible changes in your hair when you are sick!

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Hair thinning is one of the indicators of poor health.

How is hair tracking done?

By the name, literally, hair tracking does not mean you are counting every strand. What are the guidelines? Dr Shome explained, “Hair tracking involves monitoring simple indicators such as hair density, volume, daily shedding, breakage, texture, and overall hair quality over time.” When you factor in these elements together, then you get a clearer picture of your hair and scalp health.

What is hair age?

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Whether mental age, physiological age, skin age, or reproductive age, not all bodily systems' ages run in tandem with the chronological age. Some mature faster; some stay youthful. Similarly, hair too does not always age as per chronological age's timeline. Premature ageing is a possibility.

The scientist talked about the concept of hair age and what can make your tresses age prematurely: “Your biological age and your hair age are not always the same. Stress, hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, pollution, excessive heat styling, and certain medical conditions can make your hair age faster than the rest of your body. This may appear as increased thinning, excessive shedding, weaker strands, or reduced volume.”

How is hair health assessed?

The scientist shed light on the importance of structural assessment. From the appearance alone, you won't be able to determine the damage. Dr Shome also expressed concern that, unlike many other areas of medicine, hair science has traditionally lacked a structured prognostic indicator that helps clinicians objectively assess future hair health and stratify patients using a standardised scoring system.

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Then, he introduced, with a detailed breakdown, a technological advancement that helps to assess hair age: “The recently developed QR678® Hair Biology Protocol aims to address the gap by introducing what is believed to be the first structured Hair Aging Index (HAI) and Hair Biology Score designed to bring greater objectivity and consistency to hair assessment. Instead of relying solely on what the doctor sees during an examination, it uses a 12-item Hair Aging Index (HAI) to generate a Hair Biology Score that reflects the overall condition of a person's hair. The assessment helps identify whether the main concern is increased hair fall, thinning, damage to the hair strands, or a more long-standing issue. The protocol is currently pending global patents and represents an effort to introduce a prognostic, biology-led framework into routine hair consultations."

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This adds to the wider discourse of health tracking. Usually, people only check their blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol to identify health risks, but when you go a bit unconventional, and track lesser-known health parameters, like hair health, then you get an even better and well-rounded perspective of your well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.