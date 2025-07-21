Cancer doctor 'with 30 years of experience' shares her top advice, busts common myths: 'Prevention is not a mystery'

Dr Leigh Erin Connealy, MD, keeps sharing insights into her approach to preventing and treating cancer on her Instagram page, Connealy MD. In a July 18 Instagram post, she explained how there are several myths about cancer that can lead to misconceptions, and titled her post: “Advice I would give you as a cancer doctor with 30 plus years of experience (If I was not afraid of hurting your feelings).” Also read | Gastroenterologist shares 8 foods that can lower the risk of colon cancer Cancer isn't contagious; you can't catch it from someone else. Here's what else you should know. (Freepik)

Knowing the truth about cancer helps in prevention and treatment, and according to Dr Connealy, here are 10 things you should know:

‘Hormonal chaos fuels many modern cancers’

1. Prevention is not a mystery. Most cancers don’t come out of nowhere. They come from long-term stress, inflammation, hormonal imbalance, toxic exposure, and nutrient depletion. It’s not discussed much because it’s easier to just say, 'Get your screenings'.

2. Cancer is not a genetic mistake. It’s often your body’s attempt to adapt. The terrain matters more than the tumour.

3. Your hormones influence everything. High estrogen, low progesterone, low thyroid, and stress hormones, etc. Hormonal chaos fuels many modern cancers, especially breast cancer.

4. Healing is not passive. You can’t outsource it. You can’t 'wait and see'. You have to participate in your recovery with your whole body, mind, and soul.

5. Chemo can shrink a tumour, but it won’t rebuild your terrain. If we don’t restore the environment that allowed cancer to grow, we’ve missed the whole point of healing.

‘What you eat is so important’

6. You don’t need to fear your body. It didn’t betray you. It’s doing what it knows how to do under extreme conditions. The question isn’t 'how do we fight it', it’s 'what is it adapting to?'

7. Emotions influence biochemistry. They change your immune function, hormones, and how you heal. One of the most important things for cancer prevention is peace of mind.

8. There’s no drug for deficiency. You can’t medicate your way out of years of nutrient loss. What you eat is so important.

9. You have more control than you think. We can’t control everything, but we can control food, sleep, thoughts, movement, and our response to stress. These choices shape biology every single day.

10. You cannot heal in the same environment that made you sick. That includes your diet, your relationships, your daily habits, and your thoughts.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.