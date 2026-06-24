Cancer researcher from University of Cambridge shares 8 common food preservatives linked to heart disease, hypertension

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one person dies every 34 seconds from cardiovascular disease, and lifestyle choices – especially what you eat – play a major role in reducing the risk.

Those with the highest exposures to these eight preservatives had 29% higher risk of hypertension. (Shutterstock)

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Underlining the importance of eliminating foods that may increase your chances of having a heart-related ailment, Ana Canadas, a PhD student at the University of Cambridge’s Department of Pathology, took to Instagram on June 21 to highlight 8 common food additives linked with heart disease.

8 common food additives linked with heart disease

In the post, the cancer researcher highlighted a recent analysis from the French NutriNet-Santé cohort, which followed over 100,000 adults and found that higher exposure to certain food additives and preservatives was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and hypertension. The study was published on May 20, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the research, these are the eight preservatives associated with heart disease: potassium sorbate (E202)

potassium metabisulphite (E224)

sodium nitrite (E250)

ascorbic acid (E300)

sodium ascorbate (E301)

sodium erythorbate (E316)

citric acid (E330)

extracts of rosemary (E392) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the research, these are the eight preservatives associated with heart disease: potassium sorbate (E202)

potassium metabisulphite (E224)

sodium nitrite (E250)

ascorbic acid (E300)

sodium ascorbate (E301)

sodium erythorbate (E316)

citric acid (E330)

extracts of rosemary (E392) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She shared that the researchers observed that participants with the highest exposures to these eight preservatives had: 29% higher risk of hypertension

16% higher risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, stroke and angina Why is this alarming? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She shared that the researchers observed that participants with the highest exposures to these eight preservatives had: 29% higher risk of hypertension

16% higher risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, stroke and angina Why is this alarming? {{/usCountry}}

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According to the cancer researcher, food preservatives are used in hundreds of thousands of industrially processed foods to extend shelf life and maintain product quality. In this study from the NutriNet-Santé, all participants were exposed to preservatives, and the results were quite clear.

Fueled by ongoing increases in high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, obesity and other major risk factors, heart disease continues to kill more people than any other cause, according to the American Heart Association’s 2025 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics Update. This study, though it requires further research, underscores the importance of knowing what we put into our bodies. Additionally, including whole foods and avoiding ultra-processed foods can significantly reduce the risk.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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