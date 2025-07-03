Cardiologist shares 2 preventative heart health tests every runner should take and why: 'Thallium test to…'

Are you a regular runner? Do you end up running many races – some big, some small – throughout the year? Well, then it is of utmost importance that you take care of your heart health, as sometimes the exertion caused by long runs can lead to heart-related issues, causing people to collapse during a race, have cardiac arrest, and not feel well. A cardiologist shares preventive measures that can be taken up by runners to avoid any heart health issues from happening due to exertion caused by a long run. (Karolina Grabowska)

In a video shared last year in December, Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist and functional medicine expert, shared preventive measures that can be taken up by runners to avoid any heart health issues from happening due to exertion caused by a long run.

Why should runners take care of their heart health?

Talking about the importance of taking care of heart health, Dr Chopra said, “Runners, whether you’re a seasoned marathoner or just starting out, your heart health should always be a priority. No matter your age, it’s crucial to stay informed about your cardiovascular health.”

The cardiologist also mentioned tests one can do to know the condition of their heart. “Consider a CT angiogram and a thallium test at least once a year (depending on your age and other factors) to keep your heart in check, avoid risks, and ensure you’re performing at your best,” Dr Chopra said.

He also advised: “If you’re just starting out, make sure you’re trained well—at least 6 to 12 months—before you take on any big races. Stay proactive, stay healthy!”

What are the CT angiogram, calcium scoring, and thallium tests?

The first piece of advice Dr Chopra shared in the video is that for runs, you have to be trained for it. He warned that even younger people are now prone to heart attacks, so certain tests are necessary.

CT Angiogram

According to the cardiologist, a CT angiogram tells you where the block is, whether it is at the mouth of the artery or the end of the artery. “Unfortunately, it does not indicate whether it is obstructing blood flow. However, when you do the CT angiogram, you get a bird's eye view of whether there is a block or not,” he said.

“The second thing it tells you is about calcium scoring. With these two pieces of information, we can determine whether someone should be running or not. Though it does not indicate if it is obstructing blood flow,” the cardiologist added.

Thallium test

To determine if there is an obstruction in blood flow, there is another method called the thallium test. “In this test, we put someone on a treadmill or administer some medicine that revs up the heart—say, one milligram for one minute, two milligrams for two minutes. We continue until we reach 75 to 85 percent of the target heart rate, and then we stop. If the heart is pumping very well, we know that the individual is good. If there is even the slightest blip, we stop,” Dr Chopra elaborated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.