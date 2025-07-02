Cardiologist says ‘your ECG can’t see everything’, reveals tests you’re missing in your annual heart health check-up

On June 27, 'Kanta Laga girl', actor and model Shefali Jariwala, died at the age of 42. Several reports suggest that Shefali's death might be linked to low blood pressure, cardiac arrest, and gastric issues, potentially triggered by an anti-ageing injection she took on an empty stomach. Pneumonia triggers heart attack. Here are its symptoms and prevention tips (Image by Tumisu from Pixabay )

The alarming number of heart disease-related deaths

The growing list of young people succumbing to heart disease has shocked the entertainment industry. Actor Sidharth Shukla, singer KK, comedian Raju Srivastava, and actor Puneeth Rajkumar all passed away young due to heart-related causes. This alarming increase in the number of cases states the importance of knowing about cardiovascular diseases and educating oneself on what precautions to take and what tests to undertake, so you can take precautions early on.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajeev Vashisth, senior consultant, cardiothoracic and cardiac surgeon (vascular surgery), HCG Hospitals, Bhavnagar, talked about the tests people are missing in their annual health check-up and stressed that the ECG can’t see everything.

According to Dr Vashisth, the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that around 17.9 million deaths annually are caused by cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). “Heart problems are responsible for over 28 percent of all deaths in India alone,” he stressed.

What is an ECG?

The cardiologist stressed that one essential step in identifying heart-related problems early, before symptoms worsen, is an electrocardiogram (ECG).

Explaining what an ECG is, he said: “An electrocardiogram (ECG) is a brief, non-invasive medical procedure that captures your heart's electrical activity. It measures or records the electrical activity of the heart. It displays these impulses graphically so that you may identify any irregularities in the way your heart is beating, such as past heart attacks or structural problems.”

Should we only use ECGs? The response is NO

Dr Vashisth stated that in India, a growing number of young individuals are facing heart-related issues, and a major reason behind this is a common misconception.

“Many believe that getting an ECG done is enough to rule out any heart problems. When the ECG appears ‘normal,’ they feel reassured and often ignore further evaluation. However, a normal ECG does not necessarily mean the heart is completely healthy. Young people, especially those with risk factors like stress, sedentary lifestyle, or family history, should opt for comprehensive cardiac screening,” he explained.

According to Dr Vashisth: “An ECG can measure or record the electrical activity of the heart. Although they cannot see blood vessels, they help detect some heart problems and anomalies that may be connected to blockages of coronary arteries, such as irregular heartbeats or heart attack (angina/infarction).”

Explaining why one shouldn't be dependent only on ECG reports, he explained, “As a result, additional imaging methods are needed to verify the existence and position of obstructions. Similarly, unless explicitly checked for, silent hypertension, high cholesterol, or early diabetes—all of which are important risk factors for heart disease—go unreported.”

He suggested the tests that should all be part of a more thorough cardiovascular risk assessment

A lipid profile

Fasting blood sugar or HbA1c

Blood pressure monitoring

BMI/waist circumference measurement

Occasionally, an echocardiogram or stress test should be performed, particularly for people with a family history or symptoms like dyspnoea or chest pain.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.