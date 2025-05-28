ECG technician booked for harassing 17-year-old at Govt Hospital in Noida

Noida Police on Tuesday detained a 32-year-old electrocardiogram (ECG) technician at a government hospital for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl during a medical examination on Monday. The incident sparked brief protests by hospital staff on Tuesday, who denied the allegations against their colleague. Senior police officers intervened, calming the situation within half an hour. (Representational image)

According to the complaint, the minor alleged that the technician “touched her inappropriately” while conducting the ECG procedure.

The victim stated she had visited the hospital two days prior and was advised to return for the test. When the incident occurred, her family immediately alerted authorities via emergency helpline 112.

Police officials revealed the technician, originally from Agra, had been employed at the hospital for six to seven years. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 20 police station.

“We are thoroughly investigating the case from all angles. No prior complaints against the suspect have surfaced yet, but we have detained him,” said a police officer involved in the probe. The accused remains in custody as authorities examine CCTV footage and gather additional evidence.