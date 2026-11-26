Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable and treatable cancers when detected early. However, myths, misconceptions and a lack of awareness continue to prevent many women from seeking timely screening, HPV vaccination and medical care. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sunny Jain, clinical director, medical onco-sciences and head of medical oncology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, addresses some of the most common myths surrounding cervical cancer. (Also read: Don't ignore that ringing in your ears: Audiologist explains warning signs, risks and ways to protect your hearing )

10 common myths and facts about cervical cancer

Myth 1: Cervical cancer affects only older women

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fact: Cervical cancer can affect women at different ages, particularly during adulthood. Screening should begin at the age recommended by national guidelines.

Myth 2: Cervical cancer is hereditary

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Fact: Almost all cervical cancers are caused by persistent infection with high-risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV), rather than inherited genetic mutations.

Myth 3: HPV vaccination is only for sexually active women

Fact: HPV vaccination is most effective before exposure to the virus. It is ideally recommended for girls aged 9–14 years.

Myth 4: Women without symptoms do not need screening

Fact: Precancerous changes and early cervical cancer often do not cause noticeable symptoms. Regular screening is essential, even when a woman feels completely healthy.

Myth 5: HPV infection always leads to cervical cancer

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Fact: HPV infection is very common, and most infections are naturally cleared by the immune system. Only persistent infection with certain high-risk HPV types can lead to precancerous changes and cervical cancer. Myth 6: Only women with multiple sexual partners develop cervical cancer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fact: HPV infection is very common, and most infections are naturally cleared by the immune system. Only persistent infection with certain high-risk HPV types can lead to precancerous changes and cervical cancer. Myth 6: Only women with multiple sexual partners develop cervical cancer {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Fact: Even women with one sexual partner can develop an HPV infection and cervical cancer. HPV exposure is not a reflection of someone’s character or lifestyle.

Myth 7: HPV vaccination is unsafe and causes infertility

Fact: HPV vaccines have a strong safety record. There is no credible evidence that HPV vaccination causes infertility. Instead, vaccination helps protect against HPV-related cancers.

Myth 8: Cervical cancer is always fatal

Fact: Cervical cancer is highly treatable and can be cured when diagnosed at an early stage. Treatment may include surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, depending on the stage of the disease.

Myth 9: HPV vaccination means Pap smear screening is no longer necessary

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fact: HPV vaccination does not protect against every cancer-causing HPV type. Therefore, vaccinated women must also follow recommended cervical cancer screening schedules.

Myth 10: Cervical cancer cannot be prevented

Fact: Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers through HPV vaccination, regular screening, early diagnosis and timely treatment of precancerous lesions.

Dr Sunny Jain urges women to get HPV vaccinated, follow recommended screening schedules and seek medical advice for unusual symptoms.

Warning signs of cervical cancer women should never ignore

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While early cervical cancer and precancerous changes may not cause noticeable symptoms, certain warning signs should never be overlooked. According to Dr Sunny Jain, women should seek medical evaluation if they experience:

Bleeding after sexual intercourse

Bleeding between menstrual periods

Bleeding after menopause

Persistent or foul-smelling vaginal discharge

Persistent pelvic or lower back pain

Pain during sexual intercourse.

Unexplained weight loss or swelling of the legs

These symptoms do not necessarily indicate cervical cancer, but they warrant medical evaluation and appropriate investigations.

What can women do to prevent cervical cancer

Emphasising the importance of preventive healthcare, Dr Jain highlights several measures women can adopt to reduce their risk of cervical cancer.

1. Get HPV vaccinated: HPV vaccination is ideally recommended between the ages of 9 and 14 years, according to the recommended vaccination schedule.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

2. Go for regular screening: HPV testing, Pap smears and other recommended screening methods can help identify precancerous changes and enable early intervention.

3. Adopt a healthy lifestyle: Avoiding tobacco and maintaining good overall health are important aspects of preventive healthcare.

4. Never ignore abnormal symptoms: Women should seek medical advice if they experience unusual symptoms and complete follow-up investigations whenever recommended.

“Cervical cancer is preventable, detectable and treatable,” emphasises Dr Jain. He further highlights that women should not wait for symptoms to appear before taking preventive action. HPV vaccination, regular screening and timely medical consultation can save thousands of lives.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}