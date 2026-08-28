Childhood obesity is on the rise: Paediatrician Dr Ankur Chawla shares everyday habits that can lead to weight gain

When we discuss childhood obesity, the conversation usually boils down to eating too much unhealthy food and exercising too little. However, according to paediatrician Dr Ankur Chawla, the reality is far more complicated than that.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chawla pointed out that there are multiple factors at play behind the noticeable rise in childhood obesity. In his words, “The reality is more complicated. The food environment around children has changed, daily movement has declined, screens occupy more hours, and sleep routines are increasingly irregular.”

Obesity can develop through ordinary routines repeated every day, noted the paediatrician. He went on to share some such common habits:

1. Drinking the calories

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{{^usCountry}} “A sugary drink, such as a fruit drink, juice in a carton, or flavoured milk, does not fit the traditional definition of meal food, yet will add to calorie consumption without satiating hunger,” stated Dr Chawla. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A sugary drink, such as a fruit drink, juice in a carton, or flavoured milk, does not fit the traditional definition of meal food, yet will add to calorie consumption without satiating hunger,” stated Dr Chawla. {{/usCountry}}

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He shared that the World Health Organisation (WHO) considers the habit of consuming sugar-sweetened beverages to be linked to overweight and obesity in children. “Thus, replacing sugary drinks with plain water or regular milk can be an excellent improvement in diet,” he added.

2. Eating while distracted

A child eating dinner in front of a television or scrolling on a phone may pay less attention to hunger and fullness cues. Screens can also expose children to constant food marketing and make snacking feel like part of entertainment.

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“The problem is not one family movie night,” highlighted the paediatrician. “It is when screen-based eating becomes the default.”

Scrolling through a phone while eating distracts one from recognising fullness cues.

3. Loss of incidental movement

As per Dr Chawla, children do not require constant activity at the gym or sports academy. Walking to a nearby shop, taking the stairs, playing outside, cycling, assisting with home chores and switching between tasks all count.

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“When short trips turn into car trips or playing outdoors turns into another hour of sitting, the energy balance shifts,” he stated.

4. Neglecting sleep

Dr Chawla stressed, “Homework done at night, gaming, social media and irregular weekends can reduce sleep. Insufficient sleep causes obesity and impacts appetite, level of activity and routine.”

How should adults deal with obesity in children?

According to Dr Chawla, the response of the adults to the growing obesity in children needs to change as well.

Considering a child to be “fat” and putting them on a strict diet, or monitoring every meal, can produce negative feelings without helping to deal with other factors that influence children’s nutrition and health.

Children need carefully planned meals filled with healthy foods, physical activity, sleep, and family help.

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“Best method means making simple changes and building children’s diets around a healthy and active lifestyle: drinking water instead of sugary beverages, eating meals without screens, always going to bed at the same time, walking more, playing games actively and eating less junk food,” stated the paediatrician.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Ankur Chawla is a consultant paediatrician at Kailash Hospital, Noida.