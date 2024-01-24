Choosing the right products for your skin type: A comprehensive guide
Skincare isn't just about looking good; it's about feeling good in your own skin. Here's a comprehensive guide to help you choose best products for your skin
Knowing what kind of skin you have can help you design a skincare regimen that works for you, helping you achieve healthy skin. Regardless of your skin type—oily, dry, sensitive or combination—it is critical to select products that specifically target your issues.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Michaela Arens Corell, Head of the Medical-Scientific Department at Sebamed, shared, “Whether it is oily skin that needs oil-controlling measures, dry skin that needs deep hydration, combination skin that needs a balanced approach, or sensitive skin that needs delicate care, dermatologists globally have stood firm on the importance of a pH balance of 5.5 to ensure healthy skin that glows. Speaking with a skin care specialist can also provide you with important information about what your skin requires specifically. Remember, the secret to getting a complexion that radiates health and beauty is ultimately to choose products with knowledge and distinctiveness.”
According to Tulsi Gosai, Co-Founder at Akihi, selecting the right skincare products tailored to your unique skin type is the cornerstone of a healthy and radiant complexion. In the journey of understanding our skin, it is important to note that skincare is not just about looking good; it is about feeling good in your own skin.
She revealed a comprehensive guide to help you make the best choices for your skin -
- Know Your Skin Type: Understanding whether your skin is oily, dry, combination, sensitive, or normal is the first step. This knowledge will guide your product choices.
- Ingredient Awareness: Read product labels and educate yourself about the ingredients. Look for natural, plant-based, and vegan options that are gentle and effective.
- Customise Your Routine: One size doesn't fit all in skincare. Customize your daily routine with cleansers, serums, and moisturizers that address your skin's unique needs.
- Consistency is Key: Regular use of your chosen products is vital. Allow time for products to work their magic and don't switch too frequently.
- Sunscreen is Non-Negotiable: Regardless of your skin type, always use sunscreen. It's your best defense against premature ageing and skin damage.
- Seek Professional Advice: If you're uncertain about your skin type or specific concerns, consult a dermatologist. They can provide invaluable insights.
- Hydration is Essential: Hydrate from the inside out by drinking plenty of water. Well-hydrated skin looks and feels better.
- Mindful Living: Reduce stress, get adequate sleep and maintain a balanced diet. These lifestyle factors significantly impact your skin's health.