Knowing what kind of skin you have can help you design a skincare regimen that works for you, helping you achieve healthy skin. Regardless of your skin type—oily, dry, sensitive or combination—it is critical to select products that specifically target your issues. Choosing the right products for your skin type: A comprehensive guide (Photo by Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Michaela Arens Corell, Head of the Medical-Scientific Department at Sebamed, shared, “Whether it is oily skin that needs oil-controlling measures, dry skin that needs deep hydration, combination skin that needs a balanced approach, or sensitive skin that needs delicate care, dermatologists globally have stood firm on the importance of a pH balance of 5.5 to ensure healthy skin that glows. Speaking with a skin care specialist can also provide you with important information about what your skin requires specifically. Remember, the secret to getting a complexion that radiates health and beauty is ultimately to choose products with knowledge and distinctiveness.”

According to Tulsi Gosai, Co-Founder at Akihi, selecting the right skincare products tailored to your unique skin type is the cornerstone of a healthy and radiant complexion. In the journey of understanding our skin, it is important to note that skincare is not just about looking good; it is about feeling good in your own skin.

She revealed a comprehensive guide to help you make the best choices for your skin -