Conception gummies to herbal supplements: IVF specialist explains what helps fertility and what is just expensive hype

If your social media feed has recently morphed into an endless parade of aesthetic bottles promising to boost fertility, you aren't alone. From 'conception gummies' for women to mystery herbal blends for men, fertility supplements are having a moment. Before you add them to your routine, let's hit pause. Also read | Collagen, gummies, ashwagandha: Popping pills or wasting money? Medanta Gurugram doctors' useful guide on supplements

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Are these colourful capsules actual reproductive gold, or are they just expensive hype? To sort science from clever marketing, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Reema Sircar, gynaecologist, chief IVF specialist and director at Indira IVF Hospital Ltd, Chandigarh. Here is the real tea on fertility supplements, straight from the expert.

1. Supplements aren't a magic quick fix

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When you are trying to conceive, it is completely natural to want answers fast. But throwing pills at a potential issue won't shortcut the process. "Fertility supplements have gained popularity as people increasingly look for ways to improve their reproductive health," Dr Sircar said, adding, "However, while certain supplements can be beneficial in specific situations, they should not be viewed as a quick fix for fertility concerns."

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{{^usCountry}} The rise of wellness trends often pushes quick solutions over root causes. As Dr Sircar noted, "Not every product has the requisite scientific evidence to prove it works, and taking several supplements without any professional advice may well be completely unnecessary." Also read | Orthopaedic surgeon reveals what women should look for before buying health drinks for stronger bones 2. Lifestyle comes first {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rise of wellness trends often pushes quick solutions over root causes. As Dr Sircar noted, "Not every product has the requisite scientific evidence to prove it works, and taking several supplements without any professional advice may well be completely unnecessary." Also read | Orthopaedic surgeon reveals what women should look for before buying health drinks for stronger bones 2. Lifestyle comes first {{/usCountry}}

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Before obsessing over micronutrient formulas, look at your daily habits. Processed foods, poor hydration, irregular sleep, chronic stress, and a sedentary lifestyle take a toll on reproductive wellness. "A healthy diet, adequate sleep, regular exercise, and a healthy lifestyle are the bedrock of reproductive health," Dr Sircar shared.

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The doctor highlighted many essential nutrients can easily come from a balanced plate. The goal is to address real nutritional gaps, not load up on trendy formulas: “All of these are often overlooked in favour of supplements when, in fact, lifestyle changes may well be an important element in the improvement of fertility.”

A balanced diet, exercise, sleep and stress management support reproductive health, per the doctor. (Unsplash)

3. They are 'supplements' and not 'substitutes'

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Does this mean every bottle on shelves is useless? Absolutely not. But language matters. "There's a reason they are called supplements, not substitutes. Because they supplement a healthy diet and lifestyle rather than substituting it," Dr Sircar shared.

Some nutrients — like folic acid — are recommended as gold-standard prior to conception. Other targeted additions might be completely appropriate depending on your individual medical history, baseline nutritional status, and specific fertility needs, Dr Sircar highlighted.

4. Get a real assessment, not a cart full of gummies

If conception is taking longer than anticipated, skipping self-diagnosis is your best move. "If you're taking longer than you should to conceive, then having a fertility assessment is far more useful than you just going around trying all sorts of supplements on your own," advised Dr Sircar.

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Instead of chasing flashy marketing claims, focus on evidence-based care tailored directly to your body. Before ordering your next round of prenatal vitamins, consult a qualified healthcare professional.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.