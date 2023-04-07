Constipation can cause these common skin issues; dermats on tips to treat

Your skin can tell a lot about your overall health. Just as dry skin is an indicator of dehydration, acne and pimple may show up at times when you have constipation. The reason this may happen is because of reabsorption of toxins and waste back into your bloodstream rather than being eliminated and manifest as acne, pimple and a number of other skin issues. Constipation occurs when one has fewer than three bowel movements per week. It may also lead to stomach discomfort, ache, feeling of incomplete bowel movement, straining for stools or hard stools. Women may be more at risk of constipation due to hormonal issues or structure of their colon. Adding probiotics to diet, drinking adequate water, managing stress levels can help prevent constipation and the skin issues that are caused due to it. (Also read: Foods to get rid of constipation naturally and ease bowel movement) Adding probiotics to diet, drinking adequate water, managing stress levels can help prevent constipation and the skin issues that are caused due to it.(Freepik)

"Constipation is a common problem among men and women. Very few people are blessed with perfect metabolism. Medically constipation is termed as having fewer than three stools per week normally. The common symptoms of constipation are discomfort in lower stomach, sense of incomplete bowel movements, straining to pass stools or small and hard stools," says Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

Why women struggle with constipation more compared to men

"Women are more affected by constipation than men because their colon is longer and has more twists and turns than a man’s. Women are also subject to more stress and a have irregulated cortisol. Also, events like pregnancies and inability to poop in public places causes them to withhold the stools leading to more constipation. It can be caused because of slow movement of substances in colon, poor eating habits, low fibre diets, overuse of laxatives, hormonal issues, etc," says Dr Rinky.

Constipation and skin issues

Chronic constipation is also associated with skin issues. One may have acne, pimples, face bloating, dark circles, rashes and even eczema due to constipation.

"Our body uses the process of digestion to move toxins from the body and when we are constipated, the accumulated toxins cause the gut health to become imbalanced and microbiome environment is not able to function as it should. This causes inflammation and the body attempts to eliminate the toxins through the kidneys and skin and it shows up on skin," says Dr Rinky.

Skin, lungs, kidney and colon are the organs that remove toxic waste from the body. This is extremely vital for the proper functioning of the body. The waste that we eliminate from our body is the combination of solid waste such as undigested food, dead cells and bacteria; liquids such as chemicals and gases such as carbon dioxide. When the movement of the muscles of the colon slows down, it is unable to push the stools in the rectum. The increased transit time increases the water absorption from the stools making it hard, says Dr Sneha Ghunawat, Consultant Dermatologist & Cosmetologist, Director and Co-Founder Meraki Skin Clinic, Gurugram.

"When constipation is present, the food we eat is not completely broken down and digested. This leads to toxins being released into the body, creating an environment that encourages inflammation and can cause irritating skin conditions such as cystic acne, eczema, psoriasis and even rosacea," says Dr. Manjot Marwah, Celebrity Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon, Consultant & Director at Dr Manjot’s Clinic.

"When the gastrointestinal excretion of food is hampered, the body tries to eliminate the toxins through other organs such as skin causing spots, marks and rashes to appear. Other problems in the skin such as dark circles, under eye puffiness and acne can also be due to constipation," says Dr Ghunawat.

"In addition to skin irritations, constipation can also cause puffiness in the facial area due to increased water retention. Another factor is that hormones produced during periods of constipation can cause increased oil production in the skin, leading to breakouts in a short period of time," says Dr Marwah.

Dr Rinky lists the skin issues that are caused by constipation

• Acne generally appears in the lower half of the face but can appear anywhere

• Puffiness is another side effect of constipation

• Dark circles

• Rashes on skin

• Freckles and spots

• Eczema or atopic dermatitis leading to dryness, itchiness and skin irritation

Dr Priyanka Reddy, founder and chief dermatologist at DNA Skin Clinic explains the skin problems people with constipation may face:

1. Acne: When toxins build up in the body, they can cause inflammation, which can lead to breakouts.

2. Eczema: Constipation can cause inflammation in the gut, which can trigger eczema flare-ups.

3. Psoriasis: Psoriasis is an autoimmune condition. It is directly related to the health of the gut. Poor bowel movements and build up of toxins can lead to psoriasis flare ups

4. Rosacea: Constipation can lead to an imbalance of gut bacteria, which can trigger rosacea by adding to inflammation.

5. Dark circles: When toxins accumulate in the body, they can cause dark circles, puffiness under the eyes.

Tips to prevent constipation

Constipation can be easily managed by simple changes in your lifestyle, says Dr Rinky.

• Including probiotic supplements in your diet to balance healthy gut microbiome environment.

• Drinking water because lack of water is one of the common causes of constipation. Our intestines need water to ensure smooth flow of food matter.

• De-stressing, because stress can cause damage to the gut wall and excess cortisol production which further weakens the gut’s ability to absorb the essential nutrients such as copper and zinc.

• Increasing the fibre intake through your diet and this includes millets, quinoa, papaya, legumes, nuts, vegetables, fresh fruits, berries etc.

• Including exercise in your daily routine for minimum 20 minutes a day. Regular exercise stimulates the intestines and helps in better bowel movements

• Do not hold the bowel movements. If you feel the need to go to the bathroom then do so. Take your time in the washroom and relax to let the stools pass comfortably.

"The best way to address these skin issues is to focus on relieving constipation. The first step is to assess what lifestyle changes we could make such as increasing our water intake and eating foods that are high in fibre. Eating five to eight servings of fruits and vegetables a day can help move waste through the colon more efficiently. Moderate exercise can also help keep regular bowel movements," says Dr Marwah.

"It’s important to note that for some people constipation is due to an underlying health condition such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or a medication side effect. Should you experience frequent constipation it is important you seek medical advice to ensure you get the appropriate treatment plan," adds Dr Marwah.

"Consult your doctor about the skin issues and get them investigated to get the right treatment. If the cause of skin issues is chronic constipation, then medications and other treatments can bring immediate and long-term relief," says Dr Rinky.

"In conclusion, while we may not associate skin issues with our digestive health, constipation can certainly have an impact on our skin leaving us with dull, lifeless skin and acne breakouts. So if you’re experiencing these symptoms, take a look at your lifestyle and make necessary changes to restore your colon to optimal health," says Dr Marwah.

