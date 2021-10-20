Craving for lachcha paratha? Have paneer paratha instead, says nutritionist

Festival season is here and you may be tempted to indulge in some lip-smacking delicacies with your friends and family. But here's a note of caution. Loading oneself with high-calorie food may lead to spike in sugar levels of people with diabetes or those with heart troubles. It can also increase your risk of getting certain lifestyle disease, especially if you are leading a sedentary lifestyle.

Choosing what to eat mindfully could go a long way in protecting you from potential health troubles.

Lachcha Paratha is a popular festive food in North India and is made of maida and layered with loads of oil. It is often combined with mouth-watering veg or non-veg curries. Nutritionist Divya Sobti in her Instagram post, suggests a healthy alternative of it that can be easily made at home and is packed with nutrients.

"Maida consumption in any food should be totally avoided," says Sobti. She adds that even having it in small quantities can cause diabetes, spike in blood sugar levels or heart problems.

The nutritionist goes on to share the nutritional value of Lachcha Paratha and the amount of fat will truly surprise you.

"One Laccha Paratha gives 260 calories out of which carbohydrates comprise 109 calories protein account for 15 calories and remaining calories come from fat which is 135 calories," she writes.

Paneer Paratha on the other hand, she says, can be prepared using less oil and is a rich source of protein. Sobti says that it is the yummiest way to kickstart your day or can be eaten even in afternoon. Sobti says Paneer paratha being a good source of protein will help you stay energetic throughout the day.

Here are other benefits of Paneer Paratha:

* Paneer being a rich source of calcium helps build stronger teeth

* It is a good source of protein which helps to build and repair tissues

* Helps burn more fat

* Prevents deadly diseases

* It is more filling as body takes more time to break down protein compared to carbohydrates.

* Paneer paratha is also loaded with other nutrients such as calcium, iron and magnesium

* If you make this healthy swap, you can have your paratha and stay healthy too!

