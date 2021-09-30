World Vegetarian Day recipe: Paneer dal kofte, dum anari sauce, methi paratha

Encouraging people around the world to go vegetarian for a day, or possibly for life, World Vegetarian Day is marked annually on October 1 and to make the most of it, we dug up a mouthwatering recipe of paneer dal kofte with dum anari sauce and methi paratha. If you swear by the health benefits of vegetarianism, this lip smacking recipe of paneer dal kofte with dum anari sauce and methi paratha will definitely pack a nutritional punch in your diet.

As per a clinical study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, postmenopausal ladies who consumed plant-based diet had lower risks of sudden death, cardiovascular infection and dementia-related demise as compared with ladies who ate fewer plant proteins. Several other studies have pointed towards a switch to vegetarian and as we wrap up this work week, we decided to give health a chance with this recipe of paneer dal kofte with dum anari sauce and methi paratha that serves 4.

Ingredients Quantity Paneer 400 Gm Channa Dal 0.5 Cup Ginger, grated 2 tbsp Green Chilli, chopped 1 tbsp Coriander leaves, chopped 2 tbsp Pomegranate Seeds 2 tbsp Salt to taste Yellow Chilli Powder 1 tsp Cornflour 2 tbsp Garam Masala Powder 1 tsp Cheese 0.5 Cup Refined Oil for frying

Ingredients for gravy:

Ingredients Quantity Tomato Makhni 1000 ml B Natural Pomegranate Juice 500 ml Honey 1 tbsp Red Chilli Powder 1 tsp Kasuri Methi 2 tsp Ginger Garlic Paste 1 tbsp Cream 2 tbsp Ghee 2 tbsp Salt to taste

Ingredients for methi paratha:

Ingredients Quantity Multimillet Flour 1.5 cup Salt To taste Ghee 2 tbsp Methi 1 tsp Ajwain 1 tsp

Method:

Soak chana dal for 1 hour and then boil it till al dente. Grind the paneer and chana dal together along with 10 gms each of ginger and green chilli and keep aside.

Sprinkle in salt, yellow chilli powder, garam masala powder along with cornflour and knead it well. Now make a stuffing with grated ginger, chopped green chilli, chopped coriander leaves , grated cheese and pomegranate seeds.

Roll out into tear drop shaped koftas and stuff it with the stuffing made above. Deep fry the koftas and drain them on an absorbent paper towel. Now heat a heavy bottom pan and pour in ginger garlic paste.

Saute on a slow flame. Pour in makhni gravy and sprinkle in salt, red chilli powder and add in honey for adjusting tartness. When the gravy is simmering on a slow flame add in reduced pomegranate juice and finish with cream and ghee.

Serve the koftas plated with makhni dum anari gravy and methi parathas. For the parathas, knead all the ingredients well to a smooth dough. Allow to rest for a while. Cook the parathas on a hot griddle basting with ghee. Serve hot.

(Recipe: ITC Hotel Chef Kusha Mathur)

Benefits:

Paneer or cottage cheese is loaded with the goodness of healthy fats and milk proteins and helps builds a strong immune system which is on everyone’s top priority currently amid the Covid-19 pandemic, aids in the normal functioning of the digestive system and builds better bones and teeth courtesy its rich calcium content. It is not only an essential component in weight loss programs but is also an ideal food for diabetic patients and reduces the risk of cancer.

