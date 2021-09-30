World Vegetarian Day recipe: Paneer dal kofte, dum anari sauce, methi paratha
- World Vegetarian Day 2021: If you swear by the health benefits of vegetarianism, here is a lip smacking recipe of paneer dal kofte with dum anari sauce and methi paratha for you to pack a nutritional punch
Encouraging people around the world to go vegetarian for a day, or possibly for life, World Vegetarian Day is marked annually on October 1 and to make the most of it, we dug up a mouthwatering recipe of paneer dal kofte with dum anari sauce and methi paratha. If you swear by the health benefits of vegetarianism, this lip smacking recipe of paneer dal kofte with dum anari sauce and methi paratha will definitely pack a nutritional punch in your diet.
As per a clinical study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, postmenopausal ladies who consumed plant-based diet had lower risks of sudden death, cardiovascular infection and dementia-related demise as compared with ladies who ate fewer plant proteins. Several other studies have pointed towards a switch to vegetarian and as we wrap up this work week, we decided to give health a chance with this recipe of paneer dal kofte with dum anari sauce and methi paratha that serves 4.
|Ingredients
|Quantity
|Paneer
|400 Gm
|Channa Dal
|0.5 Cup
|Ginger, grated
|2 tbsp
|Green Chilli, chopped
|1 tbsp
|Coriander leaves, chopped
|2 tbsp
|Pomegranate Seeds
|2 tbsp
|Salt
|to taste
|Yellow Chilli Powder
|1 tsp
|Cornflour
|2 tbsp
|Garam Masala Powder
|1 tsp
|Cheese
|0.5 Cup
|Refined Oil
|for frying
Ingredients for gravy:
|Ingredients
|Quantity
|Tomato Makhni
|1000 ml
|B Natural Pomegranate Juice
|500 ml
|Honey
|1 tbsp
|Red Chilli Powder
|1 tsp
|Kasuri Methi
|2 tsp
|Ginger Garlic Paste
|1 tbsp
|Cream
|2 tbsp
|Ghee
|2 tbsp
|Salt
|to taste
Ingredients for methi paratha:
|Ingredients
|Quantity
|Multimillet Flour
|1.5 cup
|Salt
|To taste
|Ghee
|2 tbsp
|Methi
|1 tsp
|Ajwain
|1 tsp
Method:
Soak chana dal for 1 hour and then boil it till al dente. Grind the paneer and chana dal together along with 10 gms each of ginger and green chilli and keep aside.
Sprinkle in salt, yellow chilli powder, garam masala powder along with cornflour and knead it well. Now make a stuffing with grated ginger, chopped green chilli, chopped coriander leaves , grated cheese and pomegranate seeds.
Roll out into tear drop shaped koftas and stuff it with the stuffing made above. Deep fry the koftas and drain them on an absorbent paper towel. Now heat a heavy bottom pan and pour in ginger garlic paste.
Saute on a slow flame. Pour in makhni gravy and sprinkle in salt, red chilli powder and add in honey for adjusting tartness. When the gravy is simmering on a slow flame add in reduced pomegranate juice and finish with cream and ghee.
Serve the koftas plated with makhni dum anari gravy and methi parathas. For the parathas, knead all the ingredients well to a smooth dough. Allow to rest for a while. Cook the parathas on a hot griddle basting with ghee. Serve hot.
(Recipe: ITC Hotel Chef Kusha Mathur)
Benefits:
Paneer or cottage cheese is loaded with the goodness of healthy fats and milk proteins and helps builds a strong immune system which is on everyone’s top priority currently amid the Covid-19 pandemic, aids in the normal functioning of the digestive system and builds better bones and teeth courtesy its rich calcium content. It is not only an essential component in weight loss programs but is also an ideal food for diabetic patients and reduces the risk of cancer.
