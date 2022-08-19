Daily activities that can reduce risk of chronic diseases

Chronic illnesses popularly referred to as lifestyle diseases are often caused by people's faulty lifestyle choices. Not able to give up smoking, unhealthy eating habits, a job that requires one to continuously sit for 9-10 hours, screen addiction that ends up making a person lose precious hours of quality sleep all contribute to making you susceptible for chronic diseases and affecting longevity. Healthy lifestyle choices on the other hand are tougher to make but ensure better quality of life in older age. Chronic diseases include diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, obesity, metabolic syndrome. (Also read: Easy-to-follow weight loss tips for men and women)

It is never too late to make healthy changes to your routine and eliminate or reduce chances of these deadly diseases that may result in even mortality if uncontrolled. There are some daily activities one can opt for holistic wellness.

The combination of four healthy lifestyle factors -- maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, following a healthy diet, and not smoking can transform your health. This will significantly reduce your chances of developing the most common and deadly chronic diseases.

Dr Sneha Kothari, Consultant Endocrinologist at Global Hospital Parel, Mumbai suggests healthy lifestyle changes and preventive measures to prevent chronic diseases.

1. Eat healthy diet

A healthy diet with less carbohydrate, more protein and less oil is very crucial to a healthy being. Instead of focusing on specific foods, it is better to incorporate variety of food products in the right proportion, at right intervals along with the right amount of physical activity.

• Consume more greens (leafy veggies), fresh fruits and lean protein in your diet.

• Avoid junk food and processed food

• Limit added sugar, saturated fats and sodium

2. Daily exercise is must

Try to aim for moderate intensity physical activity for at least half an hour in a day. With this, incorporate muscle strengthening activity for at least two days in a week. Certain ways of incorporating physical activity in everyday routines are:

• Avoiding lifts and elevators, and instead using staircase

• To avoid sitting for a long time, especially during work from home

• Take small walk after last meal of the day

3. Abstain from substance abuse

Smoking and drinking increase the risk of atherosclerosis and blood clotting, which harms the heart and blood vessels. As a person gives up smoking and drinking, their risk of contracting lifestyle diseases drastically decreases over time. Those who have given up alcohol and tobacco experience a 20–30% decrease in heart disease-related deaths.

4. Get enough sleep

Insufficient sleep and not sleeping on time has been linked to the development and poor management of diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and depression. Adults should sleep for at least 7 hours per night. Avoid using a screen right before bed.

