Day of Yoga 2021: Ministry of Culture to host Yoga drive at 75 heritage sites

Yoga has many known and proven healthy benefits, not only physical and mental, but also spiritual. Since 2015, June 21 is celebrated as International Day of Yoga all over the world. This year, the second Yoga Day to be observed amid the coronavirus pandemic that has upended the world, the theme is “Yoga for well-being” and aims to she light on how during a time of mental and physical duress, the practice of Yoga has become even more relevant than ever and can help promote the holistic health of every individual.

This year, the Ministry of Culture, Government of India is planning to celebrate International Day of Yoga by organizing a drive named “Yoga An Indian Heritage” as a part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” campaign. The program will be conducted at 75 cultural heritage locations with the active participation of all institutions/bodies of the Ministry. Considering the current pandemic situation, the number of participants for Yoga has been restricted to 20 at each site to avoid overcrowding and to ensure that Covid-19 safety norms are followed.

The event will include 45-minute Yoga, followed by a 30-minute short Cultural program, to be performed by Young Awardees from SangeetNatak Academy or Zonal Cultural Centres. Livestreaming of the event shall run on all the digital platforms/pages of the Ministry of Culture for selected 30 sites.

Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel would be performing Yoga at Lal Qila, Delhi on 21st June, 2021 for 45 minutes starting at 7am along with senior officials of the Ministry and the session will be recorded via a live stream across all the digital platforms of the Ministry.