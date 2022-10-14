Dengue diet: Foods you must eat for speedy recovery, improving platelet

Cases of dengue fever are rising in the country and it's important to give your immune system a nutritional boost to prevent contracting the viral disease. One must eat seasonal foods, stay physically active and avoid stress to boost immunity against the infection. Dengue is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito mostly aedes aegypti. Symptoms range from fever, body ache, nausea, vomiting, rash, to aches and pains. In case you are experiencing any of these symptoms, it is important to get tested. Dengue can be managed with adequate hydration and nutrition. The platelets must be monitored and if the symptoms worsen, a person must get hospitalised immediately. (Also read: What is DENV-2, the deadly dengue variant that is spreading fast; know symptoms, causes, treatment)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepti Khatuja, Head – Clinical Nutritionist, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon suggests food groups to add to diet during this season and in dengue to improve platelets, boost immunity and keep infections at bay.

• Fluids

Taking plenty of fluids and water is vital. Consume warm concoctions, herbal teas, broths, and soups. Along with these hot liquids, cold liquids like lemon water, buttermilk or lassi, coconut water etc are beneficial to improve the platelet count. These drinks are rehydrating and maintain electrolyte balance, detoxify the system and are essential for building a robust immune system. There is no specific evidence for having just coconut water and juices as a source of hydration to increase platelets. There is no evidence that goat milk or papaya leaves juice help increase platelet count.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Fruits

Adding seasonal fruits like jamun, pears, plum, cherries, peaches, papaya, apples, and pomegranates supports the increasing demand of nutrients like Vitamin A, Vitamin C, antioxidants, and fibre. These fruits improve digestion, maintain gut flora and trigger the immune response.

• Vegetables

Add seasonal and different coloured vegetables to your regular diet as it will help foster good gut health and immune activity. Various vitamins present in different coloured vegetables like Vitamin A, C along with minerals like zinc, magnesium etc. are good antioxidants and provide the immunity.

• Spices

Spices and herbs like turmeric, ginger, garlic, pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg are bestowed with anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antiviral, antimicrobial, anti-bacterial and immune-boosting activities. They work amazingly well to support the immune system by regulating immune cells like T-cells that helps the body to defend off the pathogens. Add these spices generously in your regular cooking during this weather and uplift your overall health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Nuts

Nuts and seeds are loaded with proteins, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

• Probiotics

Include probiotics in the diet: Opt for yogurt, buttermilk, cheese kefir, kombucha, and soybeans. Probiotics are packed with good bacteria that act on our digestive system and boost immunity.

"Nutrition and immunity depend on the food you eat. Therefore, one should be conscious of what we are eating. While eating right and maintaining hygiene can go a long way in keeping you safe during the rainy season, you cannot completely avoid illnesses," concludes Deepti Khatuja.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON