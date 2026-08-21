Dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor says sensitive skin is for real and explains 1/3rd of Indians' skin can't handle skincare

There was a time when a little stinging after applying a cream was something most people ignored. Today, burning after a serum, redness after cleansing, itching after sunscreen, or sudden intolerance to a previously familiar product are increasingly common complaints in dermatology clinics. The science tells us that sensitive skin is far from a niche concern. A nationwide Indian epidemiological study found that 32.4% of Indians reported having sensitive or very sensitive skin, including 27.9% of men and 36.7% of women. Importantly, this was a self-reported measure, so it should not be interpreted as a clinical diagnosis. It does establish the scale of the phenomenon.

What is actually happening to sensitive skin?

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Sensitive skin is now understood as a complex interaction between the skin barrier and the sensory nervous system. It is characterized by sensations such as burning, stinging, tingling, itching, or prickling in response to stimuli that would not normally produce such reactions, sometimes even when the skin appears completely normal.

“One mechanism attracting considerable scientific attention involves transient receptor potential (TRP) channels, particularly TRPV1, a receptor that detects heat and noxious stimuli. Research has found increased TRPV1 expression in people with sensitive skin, with expression correlating with symptom intensity,” Dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor, Co- Founder & Director, The Esthetic Clinics, tells Health Shots.

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When the protective skin barrier is compromised, irritants may also penetrate more easily, potentially amplifying these sensory responses. This helps explain why “my skin burns when I apply something” shouldn't be dismissed as a cosmetic inconvenience.

Are our skincare habits making things worse?

Modern skincare has given consumers access to highly effective ingredients. Still, it has also created an environment where more is often mistaken for better. Retinoids, exfoliating acids, and other active ingredients can deliver significant dermatological benefits. “Still, irritation is a recognized limitation of topical retinoid therapy, particularly when products are introduced too aggressively, or the skin is not allowed to adapt,” says Dr Kapoor.

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{{^usCountry}} Over-exfoliation can similarly aggravate an already vulnerable barrier. The problem is not that these ingredients are inherently harmful; rather, dose, frequency, formulation, and individual tolerance matter. “The Indian environment adds another challenge,” warns the skin specialist. In the Indian epidemiological study, people who described their skin as sensitive or very sensitive were two to three times more likely to report reactions to climatic and environmental factors and cosmetics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over-exfoliation can similarly aggravate an already vulnerable barrier. The problem is not that these ingredients are inherently harmful; rather, dose, frequency, formulation, and individual tolerance matter. “The Indian environment adds another challenge,” warns the skin specialist. In the Indian epidemiological study, people who described their skin as sensitive or very sensitive were two to three times more likely to report reactions to climatic and environmental factors and cosmetics. {{/usCountry}}

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Air pollution is another potential stressor. A review of the available evidence found that pollutants can damage the skin through mechanisms such as oxidative stress and inflammation, with particulate matter and other pollutants implicated in disrupting normal skin function. “For Indian consumers living in highly urbanized environments, this makes the relationship between skincare, environment, and barrier health particularly relevant,” says the dermatologist.

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There is also an important distinction between irritation and allergy. “Irritant contact dermatitis results from direct damage or irritation, whereas allergic contact dermatitis involves an immune response to a particular allergen,” says the expert. In a study of cosmetic-related contact dermatitis from Northern India, patch testing with suspected cosmetics was positive in 52.75% of cases, demonstrating that persistent reactions should not automatically be labeled as “sensitive skin”.

The answer is not more products, but better personalization

Sensitive skin requires us to rethink the idea that an effective skincare routine must be complicated. “The foundation should focus on barrier protection, appropriate moisturization, and daily sun protection, with active ingredients introduced gradually and selected based on individual skin needs,” says the doctor.

Persistent burning, itching, redness, scaling, or swelling deserves more than another product trial. “These symptoms may reflect sensitive skin, but they can also accompany conditions such as eczema, rosacea, or contact dermatitis and may warrant dermatological assessment,” explains the dermat. The skincare conversation therefore needs to move beyond chasing the newest ingredient. Our skin is a biological barrier, not a testing ground for every trend.

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Perhaps the most important lesson is that sophisticated skincare does not necessarily mean a longer routine. “For sensitive skin, sophistication lies in understanding the biology, identifying the triggers, and knowing when to stop adding and start protecting,” says the doctor.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)