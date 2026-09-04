Dhania panjiri is incomplete without these 6 ingredients; nutritionist Harpreet Kaur explains why they are beneficial

Dhaniya Panjiri is a popular dish made for special occasions or fasting days. It includes nutritious ingredients. Coriander, often called a superfood, helps you feel full and gives you energy, making it a good choice for fasting. It is high in fiber, which can support weight loss. This dish suits people of all ages.

How many ingredients are in Panjiri? (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



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Nutritionist Harpreet Kaur, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Panchkula, shares the main ingredients and their benefits:

Coriander seeds: The main ingredient has antibacterial properties and is rich in nutrients like fiber, magnesium, vitamins C and K, and antioxidants. It can support digestion and help with urinary infections. It also supports the immune system and helps regulate blood sugar. Ghee is a healthy fat that helps detoxify the body. It contains vitamins A and D, as well as calcium and potassium. Ghee can lower bad cholesterol and aid digestion. Lotus seeds: These seeds are good for your heart and high in protein and healthy fats. They help keep you full longer, which can support weight management. Almonds and cashew nuts: Almonds are rich in vitamin E and protein. They help boost metabolism and support brain health. Cashews are rich in minerals that are essential for children's growth. Poppy seeds: These seeds are good for you because they contain iron, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids. They help your brain work better and support skin and bone health. Dried coconut: This ingredient is high in vitamins and minerals. It has antioxidant properties that may help with weight loss.

Simple dhaniya panjiri recipe:

Ingredients

100 grams of coriander powder

1.5 tablespoons of ghee

100 grams of makhana (lotus seeds)

50 grams of coconut powder

10 almonds

10 cashew nuts

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

100 grams of sugar (or jaggery)

Instructions

Heat the coriander and grind it into a fine powder. Do the same with the sugar. Heat 1 tablespoon of ghee in a pan. Add the coriander powder and fry it until fragrant. Heat ghee in a pan and roast the makhana until it's golden. After that, crush the makhana. Fry the dry fruits, poppy seeds, and coconut powder in the remaining ghee on low heat. Combine all the ingredients: Coriander powder, crushed makhana, dried fruits, crushed poppy seeds, coconut powder, and powdered sugar.

Dhaniya Panjiri is quick and easy to make. Everyone in the family, especially kids, can enjoy it. If you have diabetes, you might want to use a sugar-free option. Enjoy this tasty treat!

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