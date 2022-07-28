Diabetes superfoods: Fibre-rich foods you must eat for healthy blood sugar level

Diabetes diet should be carefully curated in order to manage the deadly lifestyle disease well that could otherwise ruin the quality of your life with its many complications. If you have diabetes, you should include plenty of vegetables, whole grains, fruits, proteins and low-fat dairy items to your diet for controlling sugar spikes. Eating foods rich in soluble fibre could also help reduce blood glucose levels. (Also read: Diabetes: 5 ways to add lemon to your diet for reducing blood sugar)

Soluble fibre helps reduce cholesterol as well as sugar in the blood. High-fibre foods helps body improve blood glucose control which can help in managing or reducing risk of diabetes.

"If you have diabetes or prediabetes, fibre is your friend since soluble fibre reduces blood glucose spikes and can help slow down the absorption of sugar," says nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her latest Instagram post.

Here are healthy foods that are high in soluble fibre suggested by Batra that are good for diabetes.

Steel Cut Oats: Oats contain both insoluble and soluble fibre, but the soluble one is particularly beneficial. Because our bodies can't break down soluble fibre, it takes up space in your belly without getting absorbed by your blood, leaving you fuller without causing a spike to your sugar levels. It also acts as a prebiotic helpful for the gut bacteria.

Barley: Barley's 6 grams of fibre is "mostly soluble fibre that has been linked to lowered cholesterol, decreased blood sugars and increased satiety." It also offers benefits like decreasing inflammation and stabilising blood sugar levels.

Chickpeas: Chickpeas are high in dietary fibre, especially a soluble fibre called raffinose, which is associated with reduced blood sugar levels.

Apple: “An apple a day keeps the doctor away” is an old proverb that is associated with a lower risk of many chronic diseases. Apples are a good source of the soluble fibre pectin, that slows down the absorption of sugar, preventing blood sugar spikes.

Sabja seeds: The high-fibre content helps slow down the metabolism and controls the conversion of carbs into glucose. It is touted as a superfood that helps people suffering from type 2 diabetes.

