Diabetes to digestion: Eat shahtoot or mulberry for these amazing benefits

Shahtoot or mulberry, the purple-pink local fruit, not so easy to find in your neighbourhood, are loved for their unique sweet and tart taste. Its different varieties can be found across India from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Assam to Manipur, even as the taste of each type could slightly vary from the other.

An excellent source of protein, vitamins and several minerals, shahtoot or mulberry is also used as a traditional medicine from time immemorial. In ancient China, it was considered an anti-cancer fruit, and modern studies are now delving into its other numerous benefits.

Studies have shown that mulberry fruits possess several potential pharmacological health benefits including anti-cholesterol, anti-obesity and hepatoprotective effects which might be associated with the presence of some of the bioactive compounds, according to National Centre for Biotechnology Information.

"They are good for heart, immunity, eyes, bones and gut. They are wonderful for your skin (high antioxidants) and hair (helps retain natural hair colour)," says Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post while elaborating on its many benefits.

A nutrient powerhouse, mulberries are rich in iron, riboflavin, vitamin c, vitamin k, potassium, phosphorous and calcium. They aid in digestion, control diabetes, treat high cholesterol, and prevent cavities and gum disease.

"Mulberries contain carbohydrates that convert sugar into glucose, thereby providing energy to the cells," says the expert.

Mulberries are also very effective in diabetes. A study demonstrated that S-1708 mulberry variety has a potential therapeutic value in diabetes and related complications. In addition, consuming mulberries can increase your iron intake and ensure there is adequate supply of oxygen to your body tissues.

It also addresses your beauty woes from reducing hair fall, acne, working wonders for your skin and delaying ageing.

"It helps reduce hair fall, acne and blemishes, delays ageing, god for dry and sensitive skin and best for liver," says Dr Bhavsar.

"So basically, they are best for our health and helps in almost all body functions. So, if you can find them anywhere around you, just get your hands dirty & relish them," adds the expert.

