Diabetes: Which vegetables are best for insulin resistance?

Fruits and vegetables are part of a healthy diet and must be eaten adequately for leading a disease-free life. However, every vegetable has a different set of nutrients and fibre and some are more effective for insulin resistance and thus keeping blood glucose levels on a lower side. When it comes to diabetes management, non-starchy vegetables are better than starchy ones with their high fibre content and must be eaten regularly. Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor in her recent Instagram post says by eating more non-starchy vegetables and less starchy vegetables, one can increase the phytochemicals and reduce the net carbs for a lower blood glucose and insulin response following a meal. (Also read: Diabetes: 5 things you should do to manage post-lunch sugar spikes)

Why non-starchy vegetables are good for people with diabetes

Non-starchy vegetables possess a mere 5 grams or less of net carbohydrates per serving, making them a top choice for keeping insulin levels in check(Freepik)

"These superheroes are rich in fibre, low in starch and sugar, and packed with essential nutrients. They possess a mere 5 grams or less of net carbohydrates per serving, making them a top choice for keeping insulin levels in check," says Kapoor.

Benefits of non-starchy vegetables

"Non-starchy vegetables are anti-inflammatory powerhouses that should grace your plate at every meal. Their remarkable properties can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, and obesity. Talk about a winning combination!" adds the nutritionist.

Non-starchy vegetables and fruits that you must consume

Kapoor shared a long list of non-starchy vegetables that can work wonders for insulin resistance:

"Crisp lettuce, vibrant spinach, nutrient-dense kale, colorful bell peppers, crunchy celery, versatile onions, crunchy cabbage, zesty zucchini, delightful yellow (summer) squash, wholesome broccoli, delicate cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, nourishing edamame, protein-packed black soybeans, green beans, artichokes, carrots, asparagus, eggplant, spaghetti squash, refreshing bean sprouts, cooling cucumbers, turnips, and earthy mushrooms. The possibilities are endless!" she wrote.

Avocados, blackberries, strawberries, and raspberries are a good choice for insulin resistance, says Kapoor.

"These fruits are low in sugar yet high in fiber, making them a smart choice to satisfy your sweet cravings while keeping your blood sugar levels stable," she adds.

Non-starchy vs starchy veggies

Non-starchy vegetables include:

Red and green bell peppers

Asparagus

Edamame

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Spinach

Green beans

Brussels sprouts

Starchy vegetables contain more than 5 grams of net carbs per serving. They include:

Corn

Sweet potatoes

Green peas

Parsnips

Pumpkin

Casava

White potatoes

"So, remember, it's not about avoiding all carbs, but rather choosing the right ones. Fill your plate with non-starchy vegetables and select low-sugar, fiber-rich fruits to support your journey towards managing insulin resistance. Let these smart carbs be your partners in promoting health and vitality!" concludes Kapoor.