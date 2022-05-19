Do you have diabetes? Tips to fight heatwave and avoid complications

As an unprecedented heatwave surges across the country, people are at great risk of developing heatstroke and other health issues. For people with diabetes, the risk of developing deadly complications is even higher as it gets tougher to manage blood sugar levels in extreme heat. Diabetes can affect your sweat glands which could make it difficult for a person to manage their body temperature in summer. Diabetics are also more at risk of dehydration than others. (Also read: Summer nutrition tips to follow if you have diabetes)

"Intense heat can affect a normal person and cause a heatstroke, but in a diabetic, it is particularly lethal. The reason is that diabetics with unmanaged sugar levels tend to get dehydrated as excess sugar passes in the urine pulling water along with it. If that person is exposed to heat, the risk of dehydration increases and the risk of a heat stroke also increases," says Dr Shaival Chandalia, Consultant, Endocrinology, Jaslok Hospital.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion in people with diabetes

"Primary symptoms that the body shows is hot flashes (excessive sweat), blurry vision leading to unconsciousness," says Prabhleen Kaur, Diabetes Care Coach, BeatO App.

"A diabetes patient has to be extra careful in this situation. One should venture out carefully, making sure they are carrying sufficient water in order to prevent dehydration. If possible, avoid being outside in peak hours of intense heat. If necessary, go in a vehicle or carry an umbrella," says Dr Chandalia.

How to prevent summer complications in people with diabetes

"Consuming good amount of coconut water, lemon water or buttermilk and water can help. Consumption of high fibre food items are also suggested as they hold good amount of water in the body which will prevent dehydration for long," says Prabhleen Kaur.

According to the experts, consuming flax seeds or chia seeds, around 5-10 grams per day, can help in controlling sugar levels and holding water in the body as well. Always take advice from the doctor and the dietitian as well for correct quantity and keep monitoring the sugar levels, says Kaur.

Here are other precautions suggested by Kaur one can follow:

- Try to cover yourself completely in the sun: Carry good source of hydration along, umbrella; avoid walking in direct sun. Wear a hat or a sunscreen as well.

- Plan activities after sunset: Moving out in the day might not be a good option but one can go for a walk and manage other outdoor activities at a cooler hour of the day.

- Breathable clothing: Wear breathable clothes to allow the sweat to evaporate faster. Keep a check on sugar levels frequently when out in summers.

