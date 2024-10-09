Do you place your hand on lap while measuring blood pressure? Here’s what you’re doing wrong

The way we place our hands when we get our blood pressure checked is crucial in determining the accurate results – a recent study led by Dr. Tammy Brady, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine stated that the position of hands can show vast differences in the results. The ideal way to place the hand is to rest it on a table with the middle of the cuff placed at the heart level.(Unsplash)

The study demonstrated differences in results when the arm is placed on the lap or placed on the side without support – the differences in blood pressure readings can be as big as 10 points. According to the calculations of the study, at least 54 million of people can be misdiagnosed with hypertension when they might not have it.

What is the proper way to rest the hand while checking blood pressure?

According to the study, the ideal way to place the hand is to rest it on a table with the middle of the cuff placed at the heart level. However, in many hospitals, clinics and doctor’s offices, this ideal setup may not be present, making it difficult for the patient to place the hand.

The study was conducted on 133 adults between the ages of 18 and 80 in Baltimore. The participants were asked to place their hands in multiple positions and their blood pressure readings were checked. It was observed that when the patient rested their hand on their lap, their systolic and diastolic blood pressure readings were overestimated by four points each.

When the patient placed their hand unsupported on their side, the systolic blood pressure reading was overestimated by about seven points and diastolic blood pressure reading by 4.4 points. For people dealing with high blood pressure, when their readings were taken with their hands unsupported in their side, a whopping nine-point overestimation in systolic blood pressure was measured.

How hand position determines changes in blood pressure readings?

The scientists explained that when the hand drops below the level of the heart – resting on lap or hanging on a side – the gravity increases the pressure in the arteries leading to muscle tension and changes in blood flow. This can temporarily enhance blood pressure in the body. The study further highlights the need of standardised blood pressure measurement techniques to determine accurate blood pressure readings for proper medical decisions.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.