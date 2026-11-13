Doctor explains everyday dizziness: Common causes and when to seek medical care

Dizziness is often one of the most overlooked health complaints, with many people attributing it to tiredness, dehydration or a temporary drop in energy. However, if dizziness comes back again and again, it can indicate more than just physical tiredness, shared Dr Rajmadhangi D., MBBS, MD, internal medicine specialist at Apollo Spectra Hospitals, Chennai.

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There are many causes of dizziness, including changes in blood pressure, inner ear disorders, and underlying health issues. While occasional dizziness may not always be a cause for concern, Dr Rajmadhangi noted that understanding its triggers and recognising when medical attention is necessary is important for preventing complications and maintaining overall health.

Common causes of everyday dizziness

There are a number of different causes of everyday dizziness, many of which are associated with lifestyle choices and/or temporary changes in the body. In some cases, dizziness may be associated with underlying health conditions such as anaemia, migraines or fluctuations in blood sugar levels. The ones highlighted by Dr Rajmadhangi are presented as follows.

Fall in blood pressure, especially when standing up suddenly after sitting or lying down for a long period

Dehydration

Not eating

Low blood sugar

Poor sleep

Prolonged exposure to heat

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{{^usCountry}} Another common cause is conditions that affect the inner ear. As the physician explained, “The inner ear is also important for balance, and problems with it can cause a sense of spinning or dizziness. Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) is a condition that causes short episodes of spinning when a person moves their head, such as when changing head position in bed or looking up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another common cause is conditions that affect the inner ear. As the physician explained, “The inner ear is also important for balance, and problems with it can cause a sense of spinning or dizziness. Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) is a condition that causes short episodes of spinning when a person moves their head, such as when changing head position in bed or looking up. {{/usCountry}}

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“Inner ear conditions such as labyrinthitis and vestibular neuritis can also cause balance disturbances and dizziness, sometimes accompanied by nausea or hearing-related symptoms,” she added.

Dr Rajmadhangi shared that some drugs, especially blood pressure drugs, can also cause dizziness as a side effect, adding that these episodes may also be associated with stress and anxiety, which can cause rapid breathing and/or tension in the body.

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It is important to find out the cause of dizziness before managing it.

When does dizziness become a serious problem?

Although many people experience dizziness, Dr Rajmadhangi noted that some symptoms should not be overlooked.

“Serious medical problems such as a stroke or heart-related problem may be associated with dizziness, along with a severe headache, chest pain, difficulty breathing, sudden weakness or numbness, blurred vision, slurred speech and difficulty walking. Such symptoms require immediate medical attention,” she stated.

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Recurring headaches, on-and-off balance issues, or repeated fainting even without any other warning signs are a reason to seek medical attention, pointed out the physician.

How to manage and prevent recurrent dizziness

According to Dr Rajmadhangi, the first step in managing dizziness is to determine the cause. Depending on diagnosis, medication adjustments, dietary modifications, sufficient hydration, or specific balance exercises may be needed.

“It is also important to implement lifestyle changes to limit episodes, such as eating meals at regular times, drinking adequate amounts of water, getting good sleep and avoiding abrupt changes of position. Those who have dizziness should be sitting or lying until it has resolved to prevent falls and injuries,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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