The safety of drinking water cannot be determined simply by whether it comes from a sealed bottle, a home water purifier or a municipal tap.

Also Read | Doctor explains recurring sinus infections in winter: Triggers and warning signs that need medical attention

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

According to Dr Kshitiz Sharan, consultant gastroenterologist at Sarvodaya Hospital, Greater Noida West, what matters most is the quality of the source water, the treatment it undergoes, the possibility of contamination during storage and distribution, and whether it meets prescribed drinking water standards.

He went on to share the differences among the three and the risks each poses with HT Lifestyle, as follows:

Risks of drinking bottled water

Packaged drinking water is often perceived as the safest option for consumption because it comes in sealed bottles. However, packaging does not automatically guarantee purity, Dr Sharan pointed out.

Bottled water can become contaminated during manufacturing, bottling, transportation or storage, particularly if quality-control measures are inadequate.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the words of the gastroenterologist, “It is important to check that the product complies with applicable FSSAI standards, is properly sealed, has a valid manufacturing and expiry date, and is stored away from direct sunlight and excessive heat. Consumers should also avoid reusing single-use plastic bottles for prolonged periods.” Purpose of drinking RO water {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the words of the gastroenterologist, “It is important to check that the product complies with applicable FSSAI standards, is properly sealed, has a valid manufacturing and expiry date, and is stored away from direct sunlight and excessive heat. Consumers should also avoid reusing single-use plastic bottles for prolonged periods.” Purpose of drinking RO water {{/usCountry}}

Read More

RO (Reverse Osmosis) water purifiers can be useful in areas where groundwater has high total dissolved solids (TDS), excessive salinity or certain dissolved contaminants.

Dr Sharan noted that the RO technology can remove several dissolved impurities, including certain heavy metals, nitrates, and salts. However, he did point out that RO is not necessary for every household.

“If the source water is already safe and has acceptable TDS levels, excessive purification may not offer additional health benefits. RO systems can also remove naturally occurring minerals such as calcium and magnesium. Therefore, households should select purification technology based on actual water-testing results rather than marketing claims,” he noted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One should test the water supply before deciding on the best purification option.

Risks of drinking tap water

Tap water, on the other hand, can be a safe and economical option if it is adequately treated and supplied through a well-maintained distribution system.

Municipal water is generally treated to remove harmful microorganisms and contaminants, but Dr Sharan pointed out that its safety can be compromised during transportation through ageing pipelines, leakage, sewage mixing or contamination of overhead and underground storage tanks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“In Indian households, water may also get contaminated if tanks are not cleaned regularly or plumbing systems are poorly maintained. Therefore, even when the municipal supply is treated, its quality at the point of consumption matters,” stated the gastroenterologist.

Which water is safe for consumption?

As per Dr Sharan, one common misconception is that water with a lower TDS level is necessarily safer.

“TDS measures the concentration of dissolved substances, including minerals and salts, but it does not establish whether water is microbiologically safe or free from toxic contaminants,” he stated. “Water with low TDS can still contain harmful bacteria, viruses or certain chemicals. Similarly, clear, odourless water is not necessarily safe for consumption.”

From a health perspective, the gastroenterologist warned that consuming contaminated water can lead to gastrointestinal infections, diarrhoea, vomiting and other waterborne illnesses. Long-term exposure to certain chemical contaminants, such as arsenic, lead and excessive nitrates, can also have serious health consequences.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His recommendation: “Households should first get their source water tested through a recognised laboratory and then choose an appropriate purification method. RO may be suitable where dissolved contaminants are high, while UV or other suitable filtration and disinfection systems may be sufficient in areas where the primary concern is microbial contamination.”

Whatever system is installed, Dr Sharan stressed that timely servicing and filter replacement are essential. Storage containers and household water tanks should also be cleaned regularly, and drinking water should be stored in clean, covered vessels.

“Ultimately, there is no universally safest option between bottled water, RO water and tap water. The safest water is the one that has been tested, appropriately treated, safely stored and consistently meets drinking water quality standards,” he stated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.