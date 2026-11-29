As the temperature drops in winter, joint pain, stiffness, and difficulty moving can become more noticeable for people with arthritis. They often experience greater discomfort when performing simple activities such as getting out of bed, climbing stairs, walking, or even holding objects.

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“While cold weather does not directly cause arthritis, it can make existing joint problems feel worse,” Dr Ashok Raju Gottemukkala, clinical director and senior consultant of orthopaedics at CARE Hospitals, Hyderabad, shared with HT Lifestyle. He went on to explain why that is, as elaborated below.

Why arthritis pain worsens in winter

1. Reaction to cold

One of the reasons for increased discomfort during winter is how our bodies respond to cold temperatures, the physician explained. When it gets colder, blood vessels narrow to conserve body heat. This can reduce blood flow to the hands, feet and other parts of the body, making muscles feel tighter and less flexible. As a result, people with arthritis may experience greater stiffness, particularly in the morning or after sitting in one position for a long time.

2. Reaction to changing atmospheric pressure

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Gottemukkala pointed out that changes in atmospheric pressure may also contribute to joint discomfort. In his words, “Some people with arthritis report increased pain when the weather changes. Changes in air pressure may affect the tissues around sensitive joints, making existing discomfort more noticeable. However, the exact relationship between weather changes and joint pain is still being studied.” 3. Result of reduced physical activity {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Gottemukkala pointed out that changes in atmospheric pressure may also contribute to joint discomfort. In his words, “Some people with arthritis report increased pain when the weather changes. Changes in air pressure may affect the tissues around sensitive joints, making existing discomfort more noticeable. However, the exact relationship between weather changes and joint pain is still being studied.” 3. Result of reduced physical activity {{/usCountry}}

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Reduced physical activity during winter is another important reason for increased stiffness. People often prefer staying indoors and avoid walking or exercising because of the cold. However, Dr Gottemukkala highlighted that prolonged inactivity can weaken the muscles that support the joints, making movement more difficult. Regular movement is important because it helps maintain flexibility and supports joint health.

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Regular exercise helps maintain joint health in winter.

“People with rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune condition that causes inflammation in the joints, may also experience changes in their symptoms during winter,” noted the doctor. “Cold weather, changes in activity and seasonal illnesses can affect how they feel. Poor sleep and changes in mood during colder months may also make pain harder to manage.”

Steps to avoid joint pain in winter

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Although winter-related joint pain can be uncomfortable, Dr Gottemukkala shared a few simple measures that can help.

“Keeping the body warm, wearing comfortable clothing and taking warm baths can help reduce stiffness,” he stated. “Gentle exercises such as walking, stretching and yoga can improve flexibility and maintain muscle strength. Applying a warm compress before starting daily activities may also make movement easier.”

It is equally important not to ignore persistent or worsening joint pain, stressed the physician. If stiffness, swelling or discomfort begins affecting everyday activities, he advised consulting an orthopaedic specialist for proper evaluation instead of depending on painkillers or home remedies.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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