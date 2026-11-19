Many people use the terms asthma and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) interchangeably, with both conditions causing some similar symptoms such as cough, wheezing, chest tightness and breathlessness.

“However, they are not the same disease, and understanding the difference is essential for effective treatment,” Dr Abdul Raouf Wani, associate consultant of pulmonology at Fortis Hospital, Jalandhar, shared with HT Lifestyle.

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Difference between asthma and COPD

Asthma is a chronic inflammatory condition of the airways. According to the pulmonologist, it can develop at any age and is often associated with allergies, environmental triggers or a family history.

“Its hallmark is variation in symptoms: patients may experience episodes of wheezing, cough or breathlessness, particularly at night, early morning or after exposure to dust, pollen, cold air or respiratory infections. Lung function often improves significantly with appropriate treatment,” noted Dr Wani.

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{{^usCountry}} Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), on the other hand, is a chronic lung disease characterised by persistent airflow obstruction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), on the other hand, is a chronic lung disease characterised by persistent airflow obstruction. {{/usCountry}}

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It commonly develops following prolonged exposure to harmful substances such as cigarette smoke, biomass fuel smoke, occupational dust and air pollution, shared the physician. Symptoms, particularly breathlessness and cough, tend to progress over time.

Asthma and COPD have different treatment procedures, shares Dr Wani.

In the words of Dr Wani, “Unlike typical asthma, airflow limitation in COPD is not fully reversible. One important distinction is that asthma is often diagnosed earlier in life, whereas COPD is more common in middle-aged and older adults. However, COPD can occur in younger individuals too, particularly with significant environmental exposures or genetic predisposition.”

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He added that doctors differentiate between the two with a simple breathing test called spirometry that measures lung function. It helps identify airflow obstruction and assess its reversibility.

“COPD is confirmed by persistent airflow obstruction after bronchodilator administration, whereas asthma typically demonstrates variable airflow limitation,” stated Dr Wani.

Why does the distinction matter?

The treatment of asthma is different from that of COPD; therefore, knowing the difference between the two is important for individuals, the pulmonologist shared.

Asthma requires inhaled corticosteroid-containing treatment to control airway inflammation and prevent potentially life-threatening attacks.

COPD treatment primarily relies on long-acting bronchodilators, with inhaled corticosteroids added in selected patients depending on their clinical profile and exacerbation risk.

“Some patients may even have features of both conditions, making specialist assessment important,” stated Dr Wani, adding, “The good news is that both diseases are treatable. Early diagnosis, smoking cessation, avoiding harmful exposures, vaccination, correct inhaler technique and regular follow-up can significantly improve quality of life.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.